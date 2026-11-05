Vin Diesel Tells Late Costar Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow He Is ‘Proud Beyond Words’ of Her on Model’s Birthday

Vin Diesel told Meadow Walker he was 'so incredibly proud' of her on her 27th birthday. BY: MEGA ; @VINDIESEL/INSTAGRAM

Vin Diesel celebrated his late Fast & Furious costar Paul Walker‘s daughter, Meadow Walker, with a heartfelt Instagram tribute on her 27th birthday on November 4, 2025.

“Happy Birthday, Meadow,” the actor wrote to his goddaughter. “So incredibly proud of the human you are… your light shines in ways you can’t imagine and makes the world a better place. We love you.”

Meadow replied with a red heart emoji, showing their bond remains strong years after Paul’s death in 2013.

Vin Diesel Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Meadow Walker

Vin Diesel praised Meadow Walker in a touching birthday tribute. BY: @VINDIESEL/INSTAGRAM

Diesel shared a birthday wish along with a throwback photo of them at Rome’s Colosseum from May 2023. The pair attended the red carpet premiere of Fast X, the 10th installment in the franchise that helped make Paul a household name.

Fans flooded the comments section, with one fan writing, “Paul is looking down on you right now and feeling proud of you.”

Another wrote, “I have so much respect for the way you’ve always stood by Meadow and honoured the promise you made to Paul. I’m sure he would be incredibly proud and grateful to know that you’ve been there for her, watching over her and making sure she never feels alone. Some promises go far beyond words, and yours is truly something special. Wishing you both so much love and happiness. ❤️ Happy Birthday beautiful Meadow! 🙌.”

Vin Diesel Opens Up About His Connection with Meadow Walker

Vin Diesel admitted he felt ‘very protective’ of Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow. BY: MEGA

Diesel previously spoke about his special relationship with Meadow during a 2021 interview.

“She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day. I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie,” he shared.

The actor, dad to Hania, Vincent, and Pauline, also talked about Meadow’s close bond with his family.

“To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things,” he said. “There are moments when I see her playing with Pauline, and it hits me so deep ’cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that.”

Their family connection was also evident in 2021, when Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle at her wedding.

Meadow on the ‘Fast & Furious’ Set Story

Paul Walker once joked that his daughter Meadow thought he was a ‘mechanic.’ BY: @MEADOWWALKER/INSTAGRAM

Paul welcomed Meadow with Rebecca Soteros in 1998, three years before the release of The Fast and the Furious. Growing up around the film franchise, Meadow frequently spent time on set with her father.

During a 2003 interview, Paul recalled a humorous exchange with his young daughter. “My daughter thinks I’m a mechanic,” he said. “I had to take her on set with me, and she said, ‘Daddy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m just fixing the car.'”

Meadow Walker Honors Late Dad Paul Walker With ‘Fast X’ Cameo

Meadow Walker is close with her father’s costars. BY: MEGA

Meadow continued her father’s legacy by making a cameo appearance in Fast X in 2023. Ahead of the film’s release, the model reflected on her personal connection to the franchise and the cast members who watched her grow up.

“Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe now I get to be up there too, with those who have been around to see me grow up.”