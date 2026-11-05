Kyle MacLachlan Looks Back at ‘Memorable Times’ With Costar Patrick Stewart After His Death: ‘I Already Miss You’

Kyle MacLachlan paid tribute to Patrick Stewart, recalling their friendship and shared work across film, television and theater. BY: MEGA

Kyle MacLachlan is remembering his longtime friend and Dune costar Patrick Stewart following the legendary actor’s death at age 86.

“I already miss you. You will always be my Gurney Halleck and I, your young pup. ❤️‍🩹🖖,” MacLachlan captioned a recent Instagram carousel.

Stewart died at his Los Angeles home on October 28 after a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

MacLachlan Reflected on Their Years of Working Together

Kyle MacLachlan recalled their time filming ‘Dune’ and working together on stage in New York. BY: MEGA

Looking back on their friendship, MacLachlan recalled the productions and places that brought the two actors together.

“My friend, we shared some memorable times…from the deserts of Arrakis to the mysterious jungles of Thailand and onto the New York stage,” he wrote.

He was referring to their work together on David Lynch‘s 1984 adaptation of Dune, their time filming in Southeast Asia, and their appearance together in the stage production of Harold Pinter‘s The Caretaker.

He Captured the Memories in a Carousel

The actors starred in several projects together. BY: @KYLE_MACHLACHLAN/INSTAGRAM

The actor also gave followers a glimpse of the friendship through six photographs spanning their time working together.

Several images took fans back to Dune, including a shot of the costars wearing their Fremen stillsuits and a black-and-white photograph with the wider cast.

Another showed a much younger MacLachlan standing beside Stewart, who wore an “I survived DUNE” T-shirt.

The carousel also included a photograph of the pair holding hands during a stage curtain call.

Fellow Actors Also Paid Tribute to Stewart

Tributes poured in from Stewart’s fellow actors and longtime friends, including Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman and William Shatner. BY: MEGA

MacLachlan was among several performers who shared heartfelt messages following the news.

Ian McKellen, Stewart’s longtime friend and X-Men costar, remembered him as someone who “wore his heart on his sleeve,” making him “a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love.”

Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine opposite Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier, also mourned the loss.

“We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today,” he wrote, describing the late actor as “a tremendous friend and man,” adding, “I learned so much from him.”

The tributes extended to Stewart’s fellow Star Trek performers. William Shatner described him as “a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor,” praising the intelligence, grace and humanity he brought to his work.

Stewart Left a Lasting Mark on Film, Television and Theater

Patrick Stewart built a celebrated career across stage and screen, becoming widely known for his roles in ‘Star Trek,’ ‘X-Men,’ and ‘Dune’. BY: MEGA

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Stewart became internationally recognized for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films.

His work also included acclaimed Shakespearean stage performances, while his role as Gurney Halleck in Dune connected him to MacLachlan early in the latter’s film career.