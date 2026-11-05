Tatum O’Neal’s Son Speaks Out About His Mother’s ‘Scary’ Struggles With Heroin Addiction: ‘Let It Rip’

Tatum O'Neal's son Kevin McEnroe shared the painful experiences their family faced amid her addiction. BY: MEGA; @KEVINJMCENROE/INSTAGRAM

Tatum O’Neal’s son Kevin McEnroe is speaking candidly about how his mother’s long battle with addiction affected their entire family.

In a new interview published on November 4, McEnroe reflected on his own journey to sobriety and the struggles with substance abuse that have affected multiple generations of his family. He also opened up about the difficult moments he experienced while growing up with O’Neal’s addiction.

The actress, 62, continues to recover from a near-fatal prescription drug and morphine overdose in 2020. The incident left her with a stroke and in a coma for six weeks.

McEnroe Recalled Learning About His Mother’s Overdose

Kevin McEnroe opened up about the lasting impact of his mother Tatum O’Neal’s addiction on their family. BY: MEGA

McEnroe’s sister, Emily McEnroe, called him in May 2020 to share the frightening news about their mother.

“She’d had a stroke and was in a coma and might not make it,” Kevin told People. “She had overdosed again. I spent the next month fielding calls about her progress — checking if she’s alive. I had to show up and be there for her. It was you need to do this, and I did.”

At the time, Kevin was also working through his own sobriety. He believed that “helping” his mom could make him become a “better man.”

As he continued his recovery, Kevin decided to stop keeping his family’s struggles private.

“I started sharing openly about the past and taking care of her and loving her through all of it,” he said. “I realized that it wasn’t helping her or me to have this enormous amount of secrecy, and I just decided to let it rip.”

Kevin has also written about their experiences in his Substack newsletter, Serenity Side Down, where he discusses both his recovery and his mother’s ongoing journey.

Growing Up With O’Neal’s Addiction

Tatum O’Neal suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2020 that resulted in a stroke and a six-week coma. BY: MEGA

Tatum shares three children — Kevin, 40, Emily, 35, and Sean, 39 — with her ex-husband, tennis legend John McEnroe.

The family’s struggles go back decades. After Tatum and John divorced in 1992, their three children initially divided their time between their parents.

However, as her drug use worsened, O’Neal eventually relinquished custody in 1998.

“She’s had a drug problem as long as I can remember,” says Kevin. “My entire life it felt like there was this unbelievable chasm between how she presented — the Hollywood actress — and who she actually was. She would leave often in the middle of the night, try to get back before we were awake, but sometimes we would wake up and she wasn’t there, and that’s pretty scary.”

Despite the difficult experiences, Kevin said he felt responsible for protecting his mother.

He explained, “I had this deep feeling that if she lost us, she would die.”

At court-ordered therapy, “I would hold a pillow over my head and refuse to talk,” he added.

McEnroe Opened Up About His Own Addiction

Kevin McEnroe recalled receiving a frightening call from his sister after their mother was hospitalized. BY: @KEVINJMCENROE/INSTAGRAM

Kevin’s experiences at home also played a role in his own struggles with substance use. He started drinking in high school and first experimented with painkillers while attending college.

“For the first time in my life I was comfortable, and that very loud negative voice in my head was suddenly quiet,” he shared.

He Previously Recalled How Close O’Neal Came to Dying

Kevin McEnroe said growing up with Tatum O’Neal’s addiction influenced his own struggles with alcohol and painkillers. BY: MEGA

As OK! previously reported, Kevin discussed his mother’s 2020 overdose in a 2023 interview, admitting that the news did not come as a complete surprise to the family.

“It was the phone call we’d always been waiting for,” he admitted. “She also had a cardiac arrest and a number of seizures. There were times we didn’t think she was going to survive.”

“She had become very isolated,” Kevin noted. “With the addition of morphine and heavier pharmaceuticals, it was getting scary. COVID, chronic pain, all these things led to a place of isolation. In that place, I don’t think, for her, there was much hope.”