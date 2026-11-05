Simon Cowell’s Fiancée Lauren Silverman Shares Rare Family Photos 2 Months After His Back Surgery

Simon Cowell's fiancée posted family photos. BY: CKAA / ZDS / WENN.COM / MEGA; @LAURENSILVERMAN/INSTGRAM

Simon Cowell‘s fiancée, Lauren Silverman, shared rare family photos on Instagram, two months after her famous partner’s back surgery.

The socialite showed off the amazing time the family spent in Malibu and Southern California recently, including pics of Cowell and Silverman’s two sons.

Lauren Silverman Shared Stunning Beach Day Pics

Lauren Silverman shared beach day pics. BY: @LAURENSILVERMAN/INSTGRAM

Silverman shared a series of stunning pictures taken in the Malibu area, featuring her fiancé, the son they share, Eric, her son from a previous relationship, Adam, and the family dog.

The family of four (well, five) enjoyed quality time by the ocean, with the boys trying their hand at surfing. They also went horseback riding and shopping.

Lauren Silverman Shared Heartfelt Words

Lauren Silverman shared sweet words about her time with her kids. BY: @LAURENSILVERMAN/INSTGRAM

The mom-of-two accompanied the photo album with the following words: “Scenes from a dream. October half term edition 🌊. Sometimes a photo just can’t capture how a moment feels. The sea, the sunshine, nature, and being surrounded by the people and dogs I love most and having nowhere else I need to be. All I can really say is that my heart is full. Feeling incredibly grateful, happy and at peace with life right now 🤍.”

Simon Cowell’s Recent Back Surgery

Simon Cowell missed ‘AGT’ for back surgery. BY: CRASH/IMAGESPACE / MEGA

In August, TMZ reported that Cowell would be missing several weeks of America’s Got Talent due to a scheduled back surgery.

The publication said there was “no indication of a new major health crisis,” and that the surgery was simply related to the entertainment judge’s history of back issues.

A rep for Cowell also stated, “Obviously medical matters are private, but it’s routine, and he will be back in a few weeks.”

Simon Cowell Has Had Back Problems Since 2020

Simon Cowell fell off a bike in 2020. BY: MEGA

Unfortunately, Cowell has had ongoing problems with his back since he fell off a bike in Malibu in 2020.

At the time, a rep for the TV personality stated, “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening. Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In a 2021 interview, Cowell said, “I knew I’d broken my back the minute I landed. It was really, really kind of sudden and it hurt. It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t have been able to walk.”