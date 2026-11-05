Eva Longoria Declares She’s ‘Extra Proud to Be Texan Today’ After Democrat James Talarico Wins 2026 Midterm Election

Eva Longoria celebrated James Talarico's historic Senate win, declaring she's 'proud to be Texan.' BY: MEGA; @EVALONGORIA/INSTAGRAM

Eva Longoria is feeling especially proud of her home state after a major political upset in Texas.

‘Extra Proud to Be Texan Today’

Eva Longoria celebrated James Talarico’s historic victory over Ken Paxton in the November 3 Texas midterm election. BY: @EVALONGORIA/INSTAGRAM

The actress celebrated Democrat James Talarico‘s historic victory over Ken Paxton in the November 3 midterm election, sharing her excitement with followers on social media.

“Extra proud to be Texan today💙✊🏽,” Longoria wrote in an Instagram post shortly after the results came in.

The Desperate Housewives star also shared several photos from her time with Talarico and other campaign supporters.

In one snapshot, she stood beside the newly elected senator, smiling and pointing toward him. Longoria wore a black T-shirt with the words, “Texas Is Talarico Country,” paired with light-wash jeans.

Other pictures captured her celebrating with supporters, enjoying sweet treats and taking in the excitement surrounding the campaign. She also posted a group selfie showing the people who came together to mark the election result.

Fans Celebrate Longoria’s Message

The actress shared photos from her time with James Talarico and other supporters, along with a message expressing pride in her home state. BY: @EVALONGORIA/INSTAGRAM

Longoria’s post quickly attracted attention, with fans and supporters filling the comments section with congratulatory messages and their own reactions to the win.

“Great work 🫡💯💙🇺🇸,” one penned.

Another added, “🙏💙…so much hope for the entire World! I don’t think you people don’t realize it yet 😘😘😘🍀.”

“So happy!💙💙💙,” a third gushed.

Talarico Makes History With Texas Senate Victory

James Talarico became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Texas since 1988. BY: @EVALONGORIA/INSTAGRAM

Talarico’s win marked a significant turning point in Texas politics. He became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in the state since 1988, ending a Republican winning streak that had lasted for more than three decades.

During his victory speech, Talarico compared the campaign to the biblical story of David and Goliath. He framed the result as an underdog victory against powerful political forces, including President Donald Trump, wealthy donors and the Washington establishment.

He also credited everyday Texans with helping his campaign overcome its well-funded opponents.

“You were my slingshot. The people of Texas were my slingshot,” he told supporters. “And tonight, and tonight, we defeated Goliath.”

Talarico then spoke about the kind of political leadership he hopes to bring to Washington, emphasizing unity over division.

“People across the political spectrum are hungry for a different kind of politics: not a politics of hate, not a politics of fear, not a politics of division, but a politics of love,” he said.

He also outlined one of his key policy priorities, calling for broader access to health care.

“We must pass universal health care so no one goes bankrupt just because they get sick,” he said.

Toward the end of his speech, Talarico referenced Jesus overturning tables to confront injustice, suggesting he plans to challenge established political power once he takes office.

“Texas, it’s time to start flipping tables,” he concluded.

Gina Hinojosa Also Makes History in Texas

Gina Hinojosa also made history as Texas’ first Latina governor and pledged to protect public education. BY: MEGA

Talarico wasn’t the only Democrat celebrating a historic victory. Gina Hinojosa also made history after becoming Texas’ first Latina governor.

During her victory speech in Austin, Hinojosa shared a message her grandmother had passed down to her, reflecting the importance of standing up for oneself.

“No te dejes. Know your worth and fight to defend it,” she said.

Hinojosa also addressed concerns about the future of public education, promising to protect schools going forward.

“Schools will not be taken out of our control. They will not be shuttered or suffocated,” Hinojosa said.