King Charles Laughs Off Umbrella Incident in Cheeky Speech: Watch

King Charles joked about his umbrella incident. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

King Charles knows how to laugh at himself when the occasion calls for it.

In a new speech given during his current tour of the Caribbean, the British monarch included a self-deprecating joke about the recent umbrella incident he found himself in while visiting Antigua on November 1.

King Charles Made Light of His Viral Umbrella Incident

King Charles addressed the moment head-on. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

On November 3, Charles spoke to heads of government during a dinner in celebration of Antigua and Barbuda’s independence.

In his speech, he reflected on the Commonwealth of Nations, telling guests, “It is one of the few organizations able to unite countries famous for snow, countries famous for deserts, and, most of all, countries whose citizens are utterly convinced they enjoy perfect weather all year round.”

Then, obliquely addressing his umbrella mishap, he added, “Although perhaps part of my role as Head of the Commonwealth is to provide an umbrella for you all!”

The Original Incident

King Charles got frustrated. BY: MIRRORPIX / MEGA

On November 1, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, got caught in a torrential downpour in Antigua.

The king appeared increasingly frustrated as he repeatedly gestured to aides for an umbrella. When one was finally brought over, Camilla walked away with it to seek shelter, leaving Charles standing in the pouring rain. Growing visibly irritated, the monarch continued signaling for another umbrella until an aide eventually brought him one, allowing him to escape the downpour.

Footage of the incident has since made the rounds online.

Commenters Felt Charles Overreacted

Commenters disapproved of Charles’ reaction. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Commenting on footage of the umbrella moment, many people felt Charles’ reaction reflected poorly on him.

“Pls, I pray this rain continues to pour on King Charles!!! What about the guards with no umbrella????” one person said.

“He was angry at a fountain pen, remember?” said someone else, referencing a scene from 2022.

“Imagine being from England and not being able to deal with rain,” wrote someone else.

“Imagine if Meghan did this!! It will be all over the news forever,” observed another.

Charles and Camilla’s Caribbean Tour

Charles and Camilla are on tour in the Caribbean. BY: JWP / MEGA

The King and Queen are currently undertaking a nine-day tour of the Caribbean.

While there, Charles has directly addressed the painful history of the region and the U.K.’s “shameful” participation in the slave trade.

“The transatlantic trade in enslaved persons still casts a shadow over these islands and other Members of our Commonwealth,” he said at the November 3 dinner. “As I have said before, that shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow.”

“We cannot change the actions of those who came before us. We can, however, learn from the past,” he continued, before laying out a plan for a better future.