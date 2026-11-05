‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Kimmarie Johnson Dead at 50 After Suffering Heart Aneurysm, Niece Says

Kimmarie Johnson passed away on November 4. BY: MEGA

Model and actress Kimmarie Johnson, best known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Dude, Where’s My Car?, has died from heart complications. She was 50 years old.

Johnson’s niece, Rhonda Scott, told TMZ that Johnson suddenly experienced a “heart event” on October 27 in her Los Angeles home and was rushed to a hospital. There, doctors diagnosed her with a “heart aneurysm condition.” She passed away on Wednesday, November 4.

“She radiated a light so strong and bright,” shared Scott in an official statement. “People who came in contact with her felt nothing but positive energy. We will miss her tremendously and will continue to honor her life forever.”

Kimmarie Johnson’s Early Career in Modeling

Kimmarie Johnson picked up small roles through the 2000s. BY: MEGA

Johnson grew up in Wiklinsburg, Penn., where she was named homecoming queen.

She started her career as a flight attendant and caught the eye of Pittsburgh’s Docherty modeling agency. With no pageant training, she entered the Miss Pennsylvania pageant in 1992 and won. She also participated in 1993’s Miss USA pageant as well.

She moved to Los Angeles in 1996 and picked up gigs for various brands including LA California Mart and Lady Footlocker. She ultimately saw success acting and scored her first role in 1998.

Kimmarie Johnson’s Entertainment Industry Career

Kimmarie Johnson dabbled in other entertainment industry projects other than acting. BY: MEGA

Johnson got her television breakthrough in 1998 on an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210. She also appeared in an episode of V.I.P., was cast in a minor role in Dude, Where’s My Car? and continued finding small parts through the 2010s. Her final screen role was in a 2017 episode of the television series Tucker’s War.

She also worked as a producer and was the executive producer for 2005’s The Last Eve, which won the Best Action Feature Film Award in the New York International Independent Film and Video Festival.

In 2006, she was voted Actress of the Month by the Independent Filmmakers Alliance.

Kimmarie Johnson’s Other Endeavors

Johnson worked as a model and theater actress in addition to her television and film work. BY: MEGA

In addition to her film and television work, Johnson had an extensive career in theater.

In the late 2000s, she appeared in numerous productions, nabbing lead roles in The Next Stage, The Dark Side of The Moon, and The Puppet Show. She also appeared in an adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

In 2011, she launched a skincare line called SkinGlow by Kimmarie.

Kimmarie Johnson’s Family Life

Johnson shared clips of her son playing music. @ONLY1KIMMARIE / INSTAGRAM

Johnson acted as the surrogate mother for Scott, who was her oldest brother’s daughter. Johnson’s brother died in 2003. She also had one son, Cameron Nino, in 2003, which caused her to take a break from acting.

Nino is now a musician. In 2005, Kimmarie posted a clip of Nino playing music to her Instagram account.

Kimmarie’s mother, Caroline Ella Johnson, died in 2004, months after the death of her brother.