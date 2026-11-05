Bre Tiesi Shades Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s Split, Says She Should’ve Paid ‘More Attention’ to Her Marriage Instead of Scolding Costars’ Love Lives

Bre Tiesi took a jab at Chrishell Stause following her split from G Flip. BY: MEGA

Bre Tiesi has taken aim at Chrishell Stause following her breakup from G Flip, questioning why the Selling Sunset star had been so interested in her own relationship with Nick Cannon.

“I do find it interesting that people love to just throw rocks at glass houses, and now they can live in their shattered home,” Tiesi remarked in an October 30 interview.

Tiesi Said the Split Did Not Surprise Her

Bre Tiesi hinted that she and her ‘Selling Sunset’ costars had seen Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s breakup coming. BY: MEGA

Tiesi made it clear that the breakup didn’t catch the Selling Sunset cast off guard.

“We’re not surprised,” said the former Wild ‘n Out personality. “I don’t think anyone is surprised.”

She also questioned why the 45-year-old actress had devoted so much attention to her romance with Cannon, with whom she shares son Legendary.

“I think a lot of people had a lot of time to talk about my relationship. And I think that should have been the thing they paid more attention to,” the former teen model remarked. “I mean, why are you so concerned about this girl’s relationship and not your own?”

Stause Announced Her Split on Instagram

Chrishell Stause confirmed her split from G Flip in an emotional Instagram video, admitting she was struggling with the end of their four-year relationship. BY: MEGA

Tiesi’s comments came days after Stause revealed that she and G Flip were no longer together in a tearful Instagram video.

“I don’t have all the information and the reasons,” Stause admitted. “I’m sure just like always with time you get the lessons you’re meant to get. And I know that will happen and I’m gonna heal and everything’s gonna be fine.”

She also described feeling “like a little bit of a failure” but emphasized she had enjoyed an amazing four years with the musician.

G Flip Also Addressed the Breakup

G Flip addressed the breakup in a separate statement, expressing lasting affection for Chrishell Stause while asking fans to respect their privacy. BY: MEGA

G Flip shared a separate Instagram statement following the split.

“I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply,” the Australian wrote.

“My head and heart are feeling very heavy right now, and I’m not able to talk,” G Flip continued. “But I want to thank you all for your support, and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

Stause Previously Praised Tiesi’s Relationship With Cannon

Chrishell Stause previously praised Bre Tiesi’s independence and self-sufficiency during a conversation about her relationship with Nick Cannon. BY: MEGA

Stause and Tiesi had shared a more supportive exchange during Season 7 of Selling Sunset, when Tiesi discussed her open relationship with Cannon.

“You’ve got a new age power position,” Stause told the 35-year-old at the time. “You don’t need anything from anyone. Your child is obviously well taken care of. You’re not looking for, you know, any kind of hole to be filled. You’re fulfilling yourself.”