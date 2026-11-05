Matt Damon Reveals ‘Heroic’ Wife Luciana Barroso Underwent ‘Scary’ Brain Surgery After Aneurysm

Matt Damon revealed Luciana Barroso's brain surgery. BY: MEGA

Matt Damon revealed that his wife underwent a terrifying brain surgery.

The actor, 56, opened up about Luciana Barroso’s 2024 health scare in an interview released on November 5.

“We had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm,” he revealed while discussing award shows he had to miss despite being featured in nominated films.

‘She’s Totally Fine’

Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, surprised him during the 2024 Oscars. BY: MEGA

Damon explained that Barroso had to undergo brain surgery just weeks before Oppenheimer was up for Best Picture and Best Director at the Academy Awards.

“She’s totally fine, thank God,” he added.

“But [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars,” he recalled. “But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back.”

‘Pretty Heroic’

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attended an after-party despite her surgery. BY: MEGA

Damon explained that he had planned to stay home and take care of his wife following such an intense procedure, but she had other ideas for their evening, unbeknownst to him.

“She surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it,” he gushed.

The star called his wife “pretty f—— heroic” for rallying on his behalf for such a “meaningful” evening.

“She was like, ‘This time we’re going out,’” he remembered.

Matt Damon Misses the 2007 Oscars

Matt Damon previously missed the Oscars. BY: MEGA

That wasn’t the first time he and Barroso missed a major Oscar moment from one of his hit films. The couple stayed home with a newborn in 2007 when Martin Scorsese’s The Departed swept four of its five categories.

“I was living in Miami at the time, and I had an infant,” he shared. “Lucy and I were laying in bed watching it and so nervous for Marty. And then when he won, I was jumping up and down in the bedroom and I remember being really excited.”

After the film won Best Picture, Damon immediately regretted not making the trek to the west coast to celebrate with his cast and crew.

“I turned to Lucy, and I was like, ‘s—, we should be there!’” he spilled. “And then the next few weeks, I got all these calls from all the cast and the studio, like, ‘Hey, where were you, man?’ I totally blew it.”

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso’s Relationship

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso married in 2005 and have four daughters. BY: MEGA

Barroso and Damon have been married since 2005 and have three daughters together: Isabella, 20, Gia, 18, and Stella, 16.

They met in Miami, Fla., in 2003 while he was filming the comedy Stuck in You.

Barroso had one daughter, Alexia, 27, from a previous relationship, whom Damon has embraced as his own.