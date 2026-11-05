Reese Witherspoon Stuns in Rare Makeup-Free Selfies

Reese Witherspoon shared makeup-free selfies. BY: JOSEPH MARTINEZ / PICTURELUX / MEGA; @REESEWITHERSPOON/INSTAGRAM

Reese Witherspoon dazzled the internet with a new series of rare makeup-free selfies.

The multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram in early November to share snapshots from her fall season so far.

Reese Witherspoon Looks Amazing in Makeup-Free Selfies

Witherspoon shared a fall photo album. BY: @REESEWITHERSPOON/INSTAGRAM

In many of the pictures from the photo album, Witherspoon rocked a natural look.

In one makeup-free photo, she appeared to be playing padel. In another, she was taking a walk while making a funny face at the camera. In yet another, she snapped a selfie while in the car.

Reese Witherspoon Spent Quality Time With Loved Ones

Reese Witherspoon hung out with Stella McCartney and Laura Dern. BY: @REESEWITHERSPOON/INSTAGRAM

Witherspoon captioned her post, “Fall favorites… just gonna leaf these here 🍂.”

She also included photos of quality time with her famous pals Laura Dern, Stella McCartney, and Cheryl Strayed, her son Deacon Phillippe and a furry friend.

It looks like Witherspoon spent her fall enjoying meals out, getting athletic, exploring, shopping and taking in art.

The Comments Section Popped Off

Witherspoon’s loved ones left sweet comments. BY: @REESEWITHERSPOON/INSTAGRAM

Friends and fans shared sweet messages in the comments section.

“living your best Fall life! 🍁,” daughter Ava Phillippe said.

“Love fall! 🍂🍁,” commented country singer Lainey Wilson.

“I’m gonna squeeze that dog and kiss it in the mouth,” added comedian Leanne Morgan.

“Well played,” chimed in pop star Pink.

Meanwhile, Kristin Chenoweth kept it simple, writing, “❤️❤️❤️.”

It Was Deacon Phillippe’s Birthday in October

As part of the photo album, Reese shared a photo of Deacon with a lit birthday dessert, which seemed to be from his recent birthday celebration.

The celebrity kid turned 23 on October 23, an important occasion which his famous mom marked in style on the day, via social media.

Alongside photos of herself with her son now and as a little boy, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to my son Deacon, who is turning 23 today ! The year you were born, there was a fire in LA. Raging all around us. Somehow that fire forged you: You were born into the light, you carry it inside you, and you help us see it in ourselves. I love you so much, so lucky to be your mom. 🩵✨ @deaconphillippe.”

At the time, stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling, Selma Blair and Ava DuVernay all sent their well-wishes.