Jennifer Garner Mentions Ex-Husband Ben Affleck When Reminiscing on Her Favorite Thanksgiving Celebrations: ‘So Special’

Jennifer Garner loved Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck. BY: MEGA

Jennifer Garner opened up about some of her happiest Thanksgiving celebrations ever, which include her ex-husbandBen Affleck.

The 13 Going on 30 actress appeared on Ina Garten‘s “Happy Hour” podcast in early November, with the two women discussing everything from home cooking to Garner’s star turn in The Five-Star Weekend.

Jennifer Garner Recalls Happy Thanksgiving Memories With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has great Thanksgiving memories. BY: HAPPY HOUR WITH INA GARTEN/YOUTUBE

During a discussion on the holidays, Garner told Garten, “My favorite Thanksgivings were when my kids were really little. I think it was right at the end of Alias, and it was at a big house.” She went on to list out the guests, which included Bradley Cooper, Victor Garber and other Alias stars.

“My kids were little, and Ben and I were there, and we all cooked,” Garner recalled. “Bradley made the stuffing and Victor made… I think Victor’s sister came. But it was just our little Alias family cooking together. It was so special.”

The cookbook author gushed, “How fabulous. That must have been wonderful. It’s great when everybody makes one thing and they all make it together.”

Garner joked, “Yeah. If they all go together. Sometimes you get one that you’re like, ‘Huh?'”

Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten Have a Similar Thanksgiving Philosophy

Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten have similar ideas about Thanksgiving. BY: HAPPY HOUR WITH INA GARTEN/YOUTUBE

Garner and Garten both try to make their lives as simple as possible when hosting for Thanksgiving. The professional chef shared that she finds no reason to make mashed potatoes if you don’t want to, since there are great store-bought options available.

Garner agreed, telling her, “Thanksgiving is just, ‘What is it fun for you to make?’ If you like making pies, make pies. If you don’t, don’t! They’re very easily bought.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s Relationship Timeline

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got married in 2005. BY: ©2005 RAMEY PHOTO (310) 828-3445 / MEGA

Garner and Affleck tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed their first child, Violet, later that year. They went on to welcome Fin, now 17, and Samuel, now 14.

They announced their separation in 2015 with the following statement: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce in 2018.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Are on Good Terms

The exes are still friends. BY: MEGA

The exes kept their promise to stay good friends and are regularly seen supporting their children together.

In 2020, the Good Will Hunting actor said, “Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not.”