Kim Kardashian Gets Backlash From Critics After She Appears to Celebrate Democratic Win Despite Her Connection to Donald Trump: ‘We Didn’t Forget’

Critics slammed Kim Kardashian’s post during Democratic wins, citing her past Trump support. BY: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is getting called out on social media after seemingly joining in the excitement over the Democrats’ latest election victories. Some critics were quick to bring up her past connection to President Donald Trump, questioning whether her political views have changed.

‘GOOD MORNING AMERICA’

Kim Kardashian faced criticism after sharing a video on X that some users interpreted as a celebration of the Democrats’ election victories. BY: MEGA

The reality star shared a video on X with the simple caption, “GOOD MORNING AMERICA.” In the clip, Kardashian showed off a fitted, embellished outfit while posing in front of a shimmering backdrop.

The post soon drew attention for reasons beyond her appearance. Several users used the comments section to revisit her previous interactions with Trump and question her political stance.

Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Her Political History

Several critics brought up her previous connection to Donald Trump and questioned the reality star’s political views. BY: MEGA

One account shared a photo of Kardashian standing alongside Trump behind the White House Resolute Desk, adding, “We didn’t forget bb 💙💙💙.”

Other users also weighed in, with one critic writing, “you look good, but we know you MAGA,” while another commented, “girl go back to bed we don’t need u today.”

The criticism continued as more people joined the discussion. One person wrote, “very beautiful but ur literally republican,” while another asked, “Why is she acting like we don’t know.”

The reactions come after Democrats scored major victories in the November 3 elections. The party picked up key Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. Democrats also secured a comfortable majority in the House, giving them control of both chambers of Congress.

Kardashian’s Previous Connection to Trump

Kim Kardashian previously contacted Ivanka Trump, who connected her with Jared Kushner to arrange a meeting with the president. BY: MEGA

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian’s connection to Trump began after she watched a video of Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving time in prison and pleading for clemency.

In the new book Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, which was officially released on October 27, Kardashian explained how she contacted Ivanka Trump, who then connected her with Jared Kushner. Jared helped arrange a meeting between the reality star and the president.

However, the potential public reaction to the meeting was a concern for both sides, according to the book.

“Everyone was telling me, ‘Don’t go, your career will be over; you can’t step foot in there.’ And I was like, ‘It’s my reputation over someone’s life?’ Weigh that out,” Kardashian said in the book, per Fox News. “People talk s— about me all day long. It will just be another story about me versus someone getting their life back.”

Kim Helped Deliver Alice’s Clemency News

Kim Kardashian’s efforts helped bring attention to Alice Marie Johnson’s case. BY: MEGA

The meeting eventually led to a major development for Alice. Just one week later, Kim was able to call her and personally share the news that she had been granted clemency.

The mom-of-four also recalled the unusual circumstances surrounding the call, which took place while she was working on a photoshoot.

“She started screaming on the phone. I was on the set of a Steven Klein shoot, practically nude, so I had to cover with a robe and make this call and tell her,” Kim said. “She packed her stuff — whatever she checked in with twenty two years prior — and was released immediately.”

Despite her connection to the Trump family, Kim previously slammed Donald’s immigration policy after ICE raids took place in the United States.

“In the news you hear, ‘Oh, it’s about people who have committed these crimes and they’re trying to help out our country,’” she said at the DVF Awards in Venice, Italy, in 2025. “But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected. People I know. People my friends know.”

While she noted “you want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection,” she admitted it’s “not really happening like that.”

“It’s really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country,” she added.