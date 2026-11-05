Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Twin Daughters Call Him the ‘Best Dad Ever’ on Incarcerated Rapper’s Birthday: ‘Wish We Could Celebrate With You’

Imprisoned Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters honored their 'best dad' on his 57th birthday. BY: MEGA; @THECOMBSTWINS/INSTAGRAM

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be spending his 57th birthday behind bars, but his daughters made sure he knew they were thinking of him on his special day.

‘Best Dad Ever’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Star, shared a birthday tribute to their father on Instagram. BY: @THECOMBSTWINS/INSTAGRAM

On Wednesday, November 4, his twin daughters, Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs, shared a heartfelt tribute to their father on Instagram. The girls, whom Sean shares with the late model Kim Porter, posted a family photo featuring the rapper alongside them and their sister, Chance Combs, whom he shares with Sarah Chapman.

“Happy birthday to the best dad ever!!! We love and miss you so much and we wish we could celebrate with you on your special day. ♥️🎉🫶,” the girls posted on their joint Instagram account.

What Sean Will Eat on His 57th Birthday in Prison

The sisters posted a family photo featuring Sean Combs and their half-sister Chance. BY: @THECOMBSTWINS/INSTAGRAM

While his family marked the occasion online, Sean’s birthday plans at the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Penn., looked quite different this year.

The rapper began “his day with a healthy breakfast, including hot oatmeal, scrambled eggs, fruit, whole wheat bread with jelly and whole milk,” FCI Allenwood Low’s food menu indicated, per a November 3 Us Weekly report.

For lunch, the Bad Boy Records founder had two options: a hamburger or a black bean burger. Both will come with a bun and the usual toppings like “lettuce, tomato, sliced red onions and condiments like mustard and ketchup.”

The meal included oven-browned potatoes, fruit and a beverage.

Dinner featured pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy and mixed vegetables, along with whole wheat bread. Sean had the option to purchase a three-pack of birthday cupcakes for $1.25 if he wants something sweet to mark the occasion.

Diddy Is Serving a 50-Month Prison Sentence

Sean Combs’ prison birthday menu reportedly included oatmeal and eggs for breakfast, a burger for lunch and pork roast for dinner. BY: MEGA

As OK! previously reported, the controversial record producer is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in p——– in October 2025.

The disgraced music mogul was initially held at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey. During his time there, he allegedly enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle and received preferential treatment, according to NBC News.

However, his stay at the facility eventually came to an end. Nearly a year later, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Sean had been transferred from FCI Fort Dix to the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Penn., on the morning of October 16.

Sean’s Representative Addresses His Prison Transfer

The rapper is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence following his October 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in p——–. BY: MEGA

Following the move, Sean’s representative, Juda S. Engelmayer, shared a statement with OK!.

“We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously,” Juda stated. “His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP’s specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind. We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption.”