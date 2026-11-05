Jon Gosselin Claims Dr. Phil Was Part of Shocking $2 Million Offer for Him to ‘Stay Married’ to Kate for TLC Show

Jon Gosselin said Dr. Phil and TLC offered him and Kate $2 million to fake a happy marriage for TV. BY: MEGA; LEGALLY GOFF PODCAST/YOUTUBE

Jon Gosselin is backing up his son Collin Gosselin‘s claims that TLC allegedly offered him and ex-wife Kate Gosselin $2 million to keep their marriage intact for the cameras, even as their relationship was falling apart.

During a Wednesday, November 4, appearance on Brooke Goff‘s “Legally Goff” podcast, Jon recalled meeting with Dr. Phil McGraw, his wife, Robin McGraw, and Kate in an attempt to save their marriage. At the time, Jon said he wanted to work things out to avoid a divorce for the sake of their children. However, he also claimed that he knew Kate was “s——-” with her longtime bodyguard, Steve Neild.

Jon Gosselin Recalls Meeting With Dr. Phil and Kate

Jon Gosselin claimed TLC offered him and Kate Gosselin $2 million to maintain the appearance of a marriage for their reality show. BY: LEGALLY GOFF PODCAST/YOUTUBE

“So, you know, I’ve been on his show before, but that was like years ago, like during the documentary era, and I’m like, I just don’t like b—–. So, I was like, whatever, I’m just going to listen,” he said of their meeting, adding that Jon also flew with his therapists, Sylvia Lafair and Herb Kaufman, as Kate requested to counsel her and Jon.

However, Jon said it quickly became clear that he and Kate were not on the same page about their future.

“Kate still wants a divorce. She still wants to… And I’m like, ‘Okay, so why am I here?’” Jon asked.

Jon Claims TLC Offered $2 Million to Keep Their Marriage on TV

Jon Gosselin recalled meeting with Dr. Phil McGraw, Robin McGraw and Kate in an effort to address their marital problems. BY: MEGA

Jon then described what he said was a surprising proposal during the meeting.

“They’re like, ‘Well, maybe the network wants — the network wants you to still stay married on TV, but you can do whatever you want on the side,’” he shared.

Jon said he was confused by the suggestion and questioned how such an arrangement would work in his community.

“I’m like, ‘What do you mean, like s—- with other people?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that’s weird.’ I don’t live in California. I don’t think you’ve checked. I live in rural, conservative Pennsylvania. That’s probably not going to fly too well in a community of 30,000 people,” Jon added. “And I’m just like talking myself out of this thing.”

The conversation reportedly included a financial incentive, which Jon said made him even more suspicious of the proposal.

“But they offered money, too. So, they’re like, ‘Well, maybe the network will pay you.’ I’m like, ‘How can you say maybe the network would pay you if you already didn’t know, like, how much money the network had?’” Jon asked. “So, I was like, ‘I’m done. We’re done with this.’”

“It was 2 million. Million split, a million apiece. To stay married on TV,” he claimed.

Dr. Phil Denied the Allegations

According to Jon Gosselin, the proposal would have allowed him and Kate to remain married on television while having relationships outside the marriage. BY: MEGA

Although Jon continues to stand by his account, Dr. Phil has disputed the claims, calling the narrative “false” in a recent statement.

“So, he denies it. I understand that. But he’s not suing my son for defamation cuz he knows Herb and Sylvia were there….There were other people there that witnessed it,” he stated in the podcast.

Collin Gosselin Made Similar Claims in His Memoir

Collin Gosselin made similar claims in his memoir, alleging that TLC wanted his parents to stay together for the sake of the show. BY: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

As OK! previously reported, Collin, 22, discussed the alleged offer in his memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood. He claimed that his parents were offered $2 million by TLC in 2009 to remain together and present the image of a happy family for the reality show.

Collin also alleged that Dr. Phil helped deliver the proposal and “had a cozy alignment” with the network to keep the franchise going.

“While my parents were barely speaking and we kids were walking on eggshells, Dr. Phil was working with TLC to negotiate a deal to keep their marriage together for the cameras. Not for love or healing, but for the show, for the franchise,” he wrote.