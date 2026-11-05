Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Petition Forces Hillary Clinton to Answer Russia-Gate Claims

Hillary Clinton has been ordered to respond to President Donald Trump's latest attempt to revive his explosive Russia-Gate lawsuit. BY: MEGA

Hillary Clintonhas been ordered to respond to President Donald Trump‘s latest attempt to revive his explosive Russia-Gate lawsuit, after the U.S. Supreme Court intervened in the long-running legal battle, OK! can exclusively reveal.

According to court records obtained by OK!, the justices requested a formal response from Clinton and her co-defendants after their attorneys initially waived the opportunity to respond to Trump’s petition, setting the stage for another chapter in the legal feud stemming from the 2016 presidential election.

Supreme Court Demands Response From Clinton

Hillary Clinton faces a new deadline in Donald Trump’s long-running Russia-Gate legal battle. BY: MEGA

The case, Trump v. Clinton, reached the nation’s highest court on October 9, 2026, when Trump filed a petition seeking review of a federal appeals court decision that upheld the dismissal of his 2022 lawsuit.

Trump originally accused Clinton, Democratic Party figures, and other defendants of participating in an alleged conspiracy to promote claims connecting his presidential campaign to Russia.

The lawsuit centered on Trump’s allegations that his political opponents coordinated efforts to damage his reputation and undermine his presidential ambitions.

However, the claims were rejected in federal court, and the dismissal became the subject of subsequent appeals.

Clinton’s Legal Team Initially Declined to Respond

Donald Trump is seeking Supreme Court review of his dismissed 2022 lawsuit. BY: MEGA

On October 19, Clinton and the other respondents formally waived their right to respond to Trump’s Supreme Court petition.

But eight days later, on October 27, the Supreme Court requested a response, giving the respondents until November 27, 2026, to submit their arguments.

The procedural development means Clinton’s attorneys must now address Trump’s request for review rather than relying on their initial waiver.

Importantly, the Court’s decision to request a response does not mean the justices have agreed to hear Trump’s case or determined that his allegations have merit.

Nearly $1Million in Sanctions at Stake

The Supreme Court has requested a response but has not agreed to hear Donald Trump’s case. BY: MEGA

Beyond the allegations surrounding the 2016 election, Trump’s legal challenge also involves substantial financial penalties imposed during the earlier proceedings.

A federal judge sanctioned Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, nearly $1million after finding that the lawsuit advanced frivolous claims against Clinton and other defendants.

Trump has continued challenging the legal consequences of the dismissed litigation, bringing the dispute before the Supreme Court.

The petition asks the justices to examine the lower courts’ handling of the case and the legal issues surrounding the sanctions.

Clinton’s Attorney Declines to Comment

Donald Trump’s former attorney Alina Habba was sanctioned alongside him in the original lawsuit. BY: MEGA

OK! contacted Hillary Clinton’s longtime attorney, David Kendall, seeking comment on the Supreme Court’s latest action and whether her legal team intends to oppose Trump’s petition.

Kendall responded to OK!‘s inquiry but declined to comment.

With the November 27 deadline approaching, the next filing could offer fresh insight into how Clinton and the other respondents intend to challenge Trump’s arguments.

For now, the Supreme Court has not decided whether to hear the case, leaving the future of Trump’s Russia-Gate legal battle unresolved.