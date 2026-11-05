Jimmy Fallon Says There Was a ‘Blue Wave’ Caused by an ‘Orange President’ in Post-Midterms Monologue

Jimmy Fallon called Donald Trump an 'orange president' who caused a 'blue wave' in his monologue. BY: MEGA; THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Fallon took aim at Donald Trump during his post-midterms monologue, poking fun at the Republican president after Democrats scored major victories in the November 3 elections.

Fallon Mocked Republicans After Major Election Losses

Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump and the Republican Party after Democrats scored major victories in the November 3 midterm elections. BY: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON/YOUTUBE

“President Trump couldn’t do it with the [Lincoln Memorial] Reflecting Pool, but last night, he turned the whole country blue. Yeah, of course. Everyone’s talking about this; last night’s history was made as the Democrats delivered stunning upsets in Republican strongholds across the country and took control of the House and Senate. And just to rub it in, they threw a huge Victory party in Trump’s Ballroom. The defeats were so bad this morning that Trump didn’t even want to get out of his tanning bath,” Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He then pointed to several candidates who made history with their election victories.

“Wow! History was made all over the country with the elections of the first openly g– male Senator, the first Muslim senator, the first Native American woman governor and Senator, and the first black female Governor,” he stated.

Fallon was referring to Chris Pappas, who won in New Hampshire, Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Governor Deb Haaland in New Mexico, Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota, and Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, respectively.

The comedian continued to poke fun at the Republican Party’s losses, using Trump’s signature appearance as part of his punchline.

“Yep, it was a total Blue Wave caused by an orange president,” Fallon quipped. “That’s right. The Republicans lost the House and the Senate. There’s going to be so many Republicans leaving the Capitol. It’ll look like a reverse January 6th.”

Fallon Took Aim at Trump’s Response to the Results

Jimmy Fallon highlighted several historic election wins, including victories by candidates from underrepresented communities. BY: MEGA

Fallon also brought up reports about Trump’s reaction after the election results came in, suggesting the president had a difficult time accepting the outcome.

“According to a report last night, Trump was so furious that he briefly lost the ability to speak. Republicans like, where was this a month ago? Meanwhile, after the results came in, Trump got online and posted, ‘I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won in a landslide,’” he added.

The host then showed viewers one of Trump’s Truth Social posts, which came after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress.

Trump wrote, “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The post comes after Trump spent much of the campaign season traveling across roughly 30 states to help Republicans turn out voters. At his rallies, he repeatedly encouraged supporters to “pretend I am on the ballot” when heading to the polls.

Trump Blames Republican Candidates for the Losses

The comedian joked about Donald Trump’s reaction after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress. BY: MEGA

After the results became clear, Trump and White House officials pushed back against criticism of the president’s role in the Republican setbacks. They pointed to “candidate quality” and placed blame on individual GOP candidates.

Trump specifically went after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who lost his re-election bid to Democrat Gina Hinojosa. The president reportedly called Abbott a “RINO” (Republican in name only).

Meanwhile, Democrats picked up key Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. They also secured a comfortable majority in the House, giving the party control of both chambers.

Polls Point to Voter Frustration With Trump

The comedian joked about Donald Trump’s reaction after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress. BY: MEGA

Polling data also offered a glimpse into the challenges Republicans faced heading into Election Day. According to exit polling published by the New York Post on November 3, Trump had a 38 percent approval rating going into the election.

The findings showed that 62 percent of voters blamed him for high inflation and rising prices. Another 71 percent wanted Congress to serve as a check on his administration.

Voters also raised concerns about Trump’s tariffs and the ongoing war with Iran, adding to the issues that shaped the midterm results.