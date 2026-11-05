Tennessee Woman Pays for Sam’s Club Membership to Save Money, Only to Regret It Later. She Warns the Savings Might Go Toward ‘Bond Money’

A Tennessee woman expressed her regret at becoming a Sam's Club member. BY: @ANIMALFARMTN/TIKTOK

A Tennessee woman isn’t too happy with her Sam’s Club membership.

Apparently, the woman paid to get a Sam’s Club membership to save money, but ended up regretting it later due to bad experiences.

According to her warning, those savings might go toward “bond money!”

A Tennessee Woman is Displeased with Sam’s Club Membership

A Tennessee woman wasn’t too happy with her Sam’s Club membership. BY: @ANIMALFARMTN/TIKTOK

The incident was shared by @animalfarmtn on TikTok, which is held by a user named Christine Jody Pennington.

Pennington opened up her clip with the comment, “What’s up with Sam’s Club?”

She then explained that she and her husband recently became members of Sam’s Club, going on to list the merits of it before heading on to the demerits and unprofessional behavior they had to witness at Sam’s Club.

Pennington Didn’t Like Sam’s Club’s Services

Initially, Pennington said in her clip, “It’s great that you’re getting a discount. It’s great that you can save some money on buying and all.”

She then added, “But there is not one nice person in the entire place. Whether it’s customers or people that work there, I don’t know if it’s beneficial to go to Sam’s Club.”

She concluded that while one might save money at Sam’s Club, those savings could blow up right in their faces, too.

“You might save some money, but you’re gonna end up spending that on bond money when you wanna swing on somebody,” she went on to say.

Pennington’s Husband Said, ‘Nobody Has Manners Anymore. No one Has Manners Anymore’

The Tennessee woman’s husband also couldn’t hold back from his complaints. BY: @ANIMALFARMTN/TIKTOK

While the Tennessee woman was one to complain, her husband, whom she claimed is a “very gentle” man, also could not hold back from his complaints.

He was seen saying in the clip, “Nobody has manners anymore. No one has manners anymore.”

Pennington mentioned that “it takes a lot” to make her husband “mad,” emphasizing just how disappointing an experience they must have faced at Sam’s Club during their visit.

Netizens React to the Story Saying This Happens ‘Everywhere’

Tennessee Woman concluded that while one might save money at Sam’s Club, those savings could blow up right in their faces, too. BY: @ANIMALFARMTN/TIKTOK

Meanwhile, netizens appear to be relating to the story, exclaiming that the issue is not just with the customer service at Sam’s Club, but “everywhere.”

One TikToker wrote, “This is why we scan and go. The only person I have to speak to is the person at the exit. Scan and go!”

Another pointed out, “It’s not just Sam’s club unfortunately customer service is dead.”

One more comment read: “It’s not just Sam’s Club it’s everywhere.”