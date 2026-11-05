Russell Brand Found Guilty on 3 Counts of Sexual Assault as Judge Threatens ‘Significant’ Prison Time

Russell Brand was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault. BY: MEGA

Russell Brand was found guilty on one count of r— and three counts of sexual assault.

The actor, 51, was on trial in London for incidents that allegedly occurred between the 1990s and early 2000s with several women, years before the verdict was declared at the courthouse on November 5.

According to witnesses, Brand stood calmly as the verdict was delivered and closed his eyes slowly when he learned he had been found guilty. He remains in custody.

‘A Significant Custodial Term’

Russell Brand is allegedly in for ‘significant’ prison time. BY: MEGA

Judge Joel Bennathan called the defense’s case “very well prepared” and hinted that “the consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term.”

The jury deliberated for two days before the verdict was delivered.

Brand was also declared not guilty of an alleged 2024 indecent assault during the proceedings, as well as two additional counts of r—. All six female plaintiffs will remain anonymous.

He will be sentenced for his crimes on Monday, November 9.

Russell Brand’s Allegations

Russell Brand has not spoken out about his verdict. BY: MEGA

Several of the women who accused him took the stand throughout the trial, which lasted three weeks.

According to the allegations, one young fan accused him of r—– her in 2009 after they met at one of his shows. Another alleged he had a “lizard-like” tongue when he allegedly r—- her in 2009.

A third has claimed he a— r—– her and told her he “wanted to push her further.”

‘As His Profile Grew, So Did His Sense of Entitlement’

Officials blamed Russell Brand’s ‘sense of entitlement’ for his crimes. BY: MEGA

Brand denied all allegations against him and has yet to speak out on the verdict.

Following his conviction, the London Metropolitan Police Service claimed Brand “used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women.”

“As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be,” officials alleged per a publication.

‘My Entire Life Has Been Consumed by These Allegations’

Russell Brand’s wife has supported him throughout his trial. BY: MEGA

Brand claimed in court last week that no one with “significant” evidence about the allegations laid against him had been able to testify in his defense during the trial.

“My entire life has been consumed by these allegations,” Brand said. “I have devoted myself to these matters.”

His wife, Laura Gallacher, has stood behind him in support throughout his trial, even giving a character witness statement on his behalf on October 28.

She called him “an amazing husband” and a “wonderful father” to their three children.

“I feel very seen by him,” she added. “We have a very honest, frank and clear relationship and marriage… our relationship has always been [about] honesty.”