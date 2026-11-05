Travis Kelce Says Sister-in-Law Kylie Would Curse Him Out to His Face Rather Than Root Against the Philadelphia Eagles

Travic Kelce revealed why his sister-in-law would curse him out. BY: MEGA

Travis Kelce knows better than to expect sister-in-law Kylie Kelce to put family ties ahead of her Philadelphia Eagles fandom. During the latest episode of the“New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised her blunt loyalty while joking about a staffer’s divided NFL allegiances.

The conversation came as Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed the Chiefs’ upcoming matchup against the New York Jets, but it quickly turned to Kylie’s refusal to wear Chiefs gear, even when she is there to support Travis.

‘F— You, I Hope the Birds Win’

Travis praised Kyile for being honest about the team she truly supports. BY: MEGA

The conversation started when Travis and Jason asked their longtime podcast staffer Jake Chatzky, also known as “Jets Jake,” who he would support in the November 8 game: his childhood team or Travis’ Chiefs. Jake eventually said he was rooting for Travis, but Travis didn’t believe him and called him a “f——- phony.”

Jake tried to explain that he was supporting Travis himself, not necessarily the Chiefs, but Travis wasn’t convinced.

He responded: “Don’t f——- lie to my face.”

Travis then brought up his sister-in-law, Kylie, as an example of someone who doesn’t hide which team she’s supporting. “At least my sister-in-law will tell me to my face, ‘F— you, I hope the Birds win,’” he said, making Jason and Jake laugh.

Kylie Has Never Been Keen to Wear Chiefs Gear

Kylie has never supported Travis’ team. BY: MEGA

Kylie has always stayed loyal to the Philadelphia Eagles, even though her brother-in-law plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Back in February 2024, after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, Jason spoke about his wife’s refusal to wear Chiefs merchandise on their “New Heights” podcast.

“Kylie got some love from the Philadelphia fans for her continued refusal to wear Chiefs gear even though she has personal connections. She just does not want to do it,” he said.

Kylie was at the game to support Travis, but she didn’t wear Chiefs gear. Instead, she wore a red University of Cincinnati shirt, which represented the college both brothers attended, with an “Alright Nah” T-shirt underneath as a small nod to Travis.

Jason Tried to Change Her Mind

Jason failed to change Kylie’s mind. BY: MEGA

Even Jason, who spent 13 seasons playing for the Eagles, has attempted to persuade his wife to make an exception when the Chiefs are not playing Philadelphia.

“I have tried [saying], ‘Kylie, we have family in the game, it’s okay to cheer on that team. They’re not playing the Eagles. You realize this isn’t against the Eagles right?’ She just refuses,” he recalled in the 2024 episode.

However, Travis has never been bothered by Kylie’s choice. “I respect it Ky,” he said at the time. “I appreciate you even wearing red.”

Kylie Supports Travis Without Switching Sides

Kylie remains loyal to her team. BY: MEGA

Kylie has made it clear that even though Travis is on the other side, she supports him. Before the 2025 Super Bowl, when the Eagles faced the Chiefs, she said on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast that she wanted Travis to do well.

“I love him, he’s my family. So, I will always cheer on Travis’ accomplishments and hopefully successes,” she explained. However, she also made it clear where her loyalty lies, saying she was “raised to bleed green.”