Goodwill Shopper Says, ‘This Is Why You Always Really Check the Clothes.’ Then She Flips a Pair of Shorts Inside Out: ‘Nasty’

A Goodwill shopper shared her unusual discovery while inspecting a pair of secondhand athletic shorts. BY: @TARAHARTIS/TIKTOK

A Goodwill shopper is reminding people to inspect secondhand clothing before making a purchase after discovering an unpleasant surprise inside a pair of athletic shorts.

“Alright, guys. This is why you always really check the clothes at Goodwill,” TikToker Tarzee (@tarahartis) said in a video.

The shopper, who visited a Goodwill store in Concord, North Carolina, picked up a pair of bright blue shorts before turning them inside out to show viewers what she found.

Shopper Calls The Discovery ‘Nasty’

Tarzee showed viewers the blue athletic shorts she picked up at a Goodwill store. BY: @TARAHARTIS/TIKTOK

Tarzee was visibly disgusted by what she found and shared her reaction with viewers.

“Ya’ll, this is freakin’ nasty,” she said.

“Look at the crotch on this pair of shorts,” she added, pointing to what appeared to be dried, flaky vaginal discharge on the inner fabric.

The TikToker also explained that she wished she could simply throw the shorts into a trash can. However, she noted that doing so was not something she could just do with an item at Goodwill. She ended the video with a warning for other shoppers.

“Anyway, check them before you buy them, ya’ll,” she said.

Viewers React To The Goodwill Find

Viewers shared their reactions after Tarzee posted the thrift store discovery on TikTok. BY: @TARAHARTIS/TIKTOK

The discovery quickly sparked reactions from viewers, with many expressing their disgust in the comments.

“Was not prepared for the clam chowder,” one person wrote.

Another viewer said, “WHY TF ARE YOU TOUCHING IT.”

Others were more concerned about the close-up footage and said, “BACK US UP! TF IS WRONG WITH YOU!”

Some viewers even joked about the potential resale value of the shorts, and wrote “On eBay those cost extra.”

“For everyone in the comments it’s not gross to HAVE discharge, it’s gross to donate clothes without thoroughly washing them and even then don’t donate them if they even HAVE a stain,” one viewer expressed.

Goodwill Doesn’t Wash Donated Clothes Before Selling Them

Goodwill and many other thrift stores do not wash donated clothes before putting them up for sale, leaving shoppers responsible for cleaning items before wearing them. BY: @TARAHARTIS/TIKTOK

For regular thrift shoppers, checking clothing before purchasing it is an important step. Washing secondhand items before wearing them is also recommended.

According to Homestead How-To, Goodwill does not wash donated clothing before placing it on store shelves. The same practice is followed by many other thrift stores.

Instead, donated clothes go through a sorting process in which employees look for visible damage, stains and unpleasant odors. Items that pass inspection are priced, tagged and sent to stores for sale, while those that do not meet the requirements are rejected.

In this case, the shorts may have made it onto the sales floor because an employee overlooked the issue during inspection.

TikToker Returns To Check On The Shorts

Tarzee returned to the Goodwill store to check whether the shorts remained on the sales floor. BY: @TARAHARTIS/TIKTOK

Tarzee later returned to the same Goodwill location to see whether the blue shorts were still available.

In a follow-up video, she revealed that the clothing was no longer on the rack. However, she could not confirm what happened to the item.

As of now, it remained unclear whether an employee had removed the shorts after the video gained attention or another shopper had purchased them.