‘Has to Be Illegal’: Shopper Pays for Walmart Items and Tries to Leave. Then a Worker Starts Checking for Something Wrong With the Receipt

A Walmart shopper questioned a lengthy receipt check after an employee closely examined her purchases near the store's exit. BY: @RETAIL.NIGHTMARE/TIKTOK

A Walmart shopper questioned a lengthy receipt inspection after an employee stopped her near the exit and began closely reviewing her purchase.

The video, shared by TikTok account Retail Nightmare (@retail.nightmare), featured the words “this has to be illegal” on screen as the worker continued checking the receipt.

The footage quickly caught viewers’ attention, with many wondering what the employee was looking for and whether such detailed inspections were part of Walmart’s usual procedures.

What Was The Walmart Employee Looking For?

A Walmart employee reviewed a customer’s receipt near the store exit. BY: @RETAIL.NIGHTMARE/TIKTOK

The video showed the employee holding the customer’s receipt and examining the purchase details before allowing her to leave. However, the footage did not reveal what prompted the closer inspection, and the worker did not appear to accuse the shopper of stealing.

The interaction left viewers confused, as one wrote, “omg what is she checking for.”

Another wrote, “What is she even looking for.”

One shopper shared, “My Walmart just looks at it and let us leave.”

However, a commenter explained these checks and said, “i only ever check receipts if they’re carrying alcohol or huge items other than that i find people who check a lot of details in people receipts to be trifling.”

Walmart Shoppers Question Which Purchases Require Receipt Checks

Walmart’s customer hosts checked receipts as part of store procedures. BY: @RETAIL.NIGHTMARE/TIKTOK

Some viewers believed employees should focus on larger purchases rather than inspecting every shopper’s receipt.

One person shared their opinion about when these checks should take place.

The user wrote, “The only reason they should ask for a receipt is if you’re walking out of there with a big screen TV. If you have a cart full of groceries or two items that’s just ridiculous.”

Walmart’s Policy Limits Receipt Checks To Certain Purchases

Walmart’s documented procedures instructed employees to let customers leave if they refused a receipt check and report the incident to management or asset protection. BY: UNSPLASH

Walmart’s previously documented receipt-checking procedures offer some context.

According to a federal court case, the company’s policy instructed employees to check customers carrying large, unbagged, high-value items, such as televisions.

Checks could also take place when shoppers exited through the sales floor instead of the front end. Management or asset protection could also request an inspection.

Walmart has described its customer hosts as employees who check receipts “where appropriate.”

However, its current public policies page does not provide a detailed explanation of which customers should be stopped or how closely their purchases should be reviewed.

What Happens If A Customer Refuses A Receipt Check?

Walmart shoppers questioned whether employees should focus on checking larger purchases instead of closely inspecting every customer’s receipt. BY: @RETAIL.NIGHTMARE/TIKTOK

The documented procedures also addressed situations in which customers could not or would not show their receipts.

If a shopper could not find the receipt, an employee could offer to hold the merchandise while the customer looked for it. However, if someone refused the check and continued toward the exit, employees were instructed to let them leave and report the situation to management or asset protection.