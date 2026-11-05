Christina Applegate Undergoing Medical Tests After MS Misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate discussed her ongoing health struggles following her MS misdiagnosis. BY: MEGA

Christina Applegate is undergoing further medical tests after learning she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The actress shared an update during the November 3 episode of her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s“MeSsy” podcast, explaining that doctors are now checking for other conditions that could explain her ongoing symptoms.

During the episode, which featured Jack Osbourne, Applegate explained the next steps in her medical journey.

“We’re going into square one, just doing some testing and going one-by-one of the sister diseases to MS,” she said.

“You’ve got RA [rheumatoid arthritis], lupus, Lyme disease, all these things can kind of mimic MS,” she continued.

“So now I’m being tested for all that stuff slowly but surely,” Applegate added.

Christina Applegate Opens Up About Her MS Misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate shared an update on her medical testing during the November 3 episode of MeSsy. BY: MEGA

Applegate first revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021. However, she shocked fans in October when she disclosed that doctors had mistakenly diagnosed her with the condition.

During the podcast, the actress recalled the moment she learned the diagnosis was incorrect.

“She came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,'” Applegate recalled through tears.

“I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy,” she added.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, MS affects the protective covering around nerves in the central nervous system, known as myelin. The condition can cause muscle weakness, vision changes, numbness, memory problems and gastrointestinal issues.

The Actress Says Her Health Struggles Continue

Christina Applegate opened up about the emotional impact of learning her MS diagnosis was incorrect. BY: MEGA

Although Applegate no longer has an MS diagnosis, her daily health challenges have not disappeared.

“I’ve gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job. I lost — I’m sorry. What do you say to someone who’s been living with this for six years — God, I’m so sorry — because it stopped my life,” she said on the podcast.

She also explained that she continues to experience mobility difficulties.

“I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, ‘You don’t have MS.’ Nothing magical happened,” she said.

Christina Applegate Struggles With Losing Her MS Community

Christina Applegate continued to use a wheelchair because of her ongoing mobility difficulties. BY: MEGA

Applegate also reflected on how the news affected her sense of connection with others living with the condition.

“It’s weird because I feel like I let everybody down,” she said.

“It’s this weird feeling because I became this — you and I, the poster children for MS. And everything I was doing. I had a reason. I had a f—— reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and it’s very confusing for me,” she added.

Doctor Explains Why MS Misdiagnoses Happen

Christina Applegate heard Dr. Marwa Kaisey explain why some patients were misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis. BY: MEGA

Dr. Marwa Kaisey, an associate professor in the neurology department at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, also joined Applegate and Sigler during the discussion.

“We don’t have one single test for MS. It’s not like we have something like a pregnancy test that says, ‘Yes. You have it.’ ‘No. You don’t.’ It’s a list of criteria,” she said.

Kaisey also shared how common MS misdiagnoses can be.

“Almost one in five of these people who’d been told they had MS, some for decades, didn’t actually have it. And a majority of them were on medication to treat their MS,” Kaisey said.