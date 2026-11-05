Jon Gosselin Blames Ex-Wife Kate for Painful Family Rift as Estrangement From Their Children Continues

Jon Gosselin discussed his ongoing estrangement from his children and his accusations against Kate Gosselin. BY: MEGA

Jon Gosselin has accused his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, of contributing to his strained relationship with their children, claiming she turned them against him.

The former reality TV star said he has spent years trying to understand why several of his children no longer have a relationship with him.

During a Tuesday, November 3, appearance on the “Legally Goff” Podcast, Jon discussed his family estrangement and recalled when he was last involved in his children’s everyday lives.

Jon Gosselin Says He Lost His Daily Role In His Children’s Lives In 2008

Jon Gosselin reflected on his relationship with his eight children following his separation from Kate Gosselin. BY: MEGA

Jon said his involvement in his children’s daily routines changed in 2008, when the twins were eight and the sextuplets were five.

After moving out of the family home following his divorce from Kate, Jon said he found ways to spend time with his children away from the cameras filming their reality show, Kate Plus 8.

“I literally would go to their school and see them, and I know they’re under pressure from their mother. So I’d just leave, like, little nuances in their locker because they had open lockers from the private school,” he said.

He also described how he spent time with the younger children during school hours.

“And I’d go to lunch with my six and just sit there, and that’s like when I had visitation, but I could always go to school and have lunch with my kids. I’d just sit at their lunch table. They were so little,” he said.

Jon Gosselin Recalls Having Visitation With All Eight Children

Jon Gosselin spoke about his changing visitation arrangements and his bond with twins Mady and Cara. BY: MEGA

Jon said he initially had regular visitation with all eight children after the divorce. However, he claimed those arrangements became more difficult as filming commitments and his work responsibilities affected his time with them.

Looking back at those earlier visits, he described the activities they enjoyed together.

“When I used to have full custody or my full visitation, I’d get the twins. I’d get everybody, and my house could have accommodated, and we had fun. We lived in the woods, and we’d build campfires and do all this stuff,” he recalled.

“Around when Mady and Cara were 13, they just stopped coming. I don’t know why,” he noted.

“I think I know. It’s parental alienation. Something happened,” he added.

“They’ve never explained it to me. And I just want that conversation,” he shared with host Brooke Goff.

Jon Gosselin Calls His Ex-Wife ‘So Evil’

Jon Gosselin recalled visiting his children’s school to spend time with them away from television cameras. BY: MEGA

Jon shared his thoughts about what might have influenced his children’s perception of him.

“I believe my ex-wife is so evil that I have nightmares about what she actually told them about me,” he said.

Jon then reflected on how close he once was to his daughters at a time.

“Because if you look at pictures of us together from 13 and before, it’s like we’re so close. Like, I was so close to Cara, and my mom was so close to my twins. It’s unbelievable,” he added.

Jon Gosselin Says He Hasn’t Seen Four of His Children Since 2018

Jon Gosselin discussed his relationship with Hannah, Collin, Joel, Aiden, Alexis and Leah. BY: MEGA

Jon’s daughter Hannah moved in with him in 2018.

That same year, he also gained custody of his son Collin, who had previously been sent to a residential treatment facility by Kate. Collin later made allegations of physical and emotional abuse against his mother.

“2018 is the last time I saw Joel, Aiden, Alexis, and Leah,” Jon said.