Jon Gosselin Gets Candid About Heartbreaking Estrangement From Twin Daughters Mady and Cara: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Able to Pick Them Out on the Street’

Jon Gosselin opened up about his estranged daughters. BY: MEGA

Jon Gosselinrevealed there’s a painful distance between him and his twin daughters, Mady and Cara.

During the latest episode of the “Legally Goff” podcast, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 49, said he has not seen the 26-year-olds in years and has missed major milestones in their lives.

‘I Wouldn’t Be Able to Pick Them Out on the Street’

Jon explained he missed out on his daughters’ graduation and proms. BY: MEGA

“I haven’t seen Mady and Cara in, like, forever. I wouldn’t be able to pick them out on the street,” Jon said. He explained that even though he has photos of his daughters, he really feels distant from them now.

He does not know whether they have partners, drive or what their favorite colors are. “I don’t know anything,” he said, adding that he has not heard their voices since they were around 13.

“I miss graduations. I miss proms,” he added.

Jon Believes He Was Cut Out of Their Lives

Jon claimed his children were kept away from him. BY: @JONGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Jon also claimed he was “alienated” from the twins when they were 13, going from an active, everyday parent to having virtually no contact.

“They, I guess, believe the narrative of TLC that I’m a s—bag, and that I don’t want to see them,” he said. He also speculated that his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, may have told the girls he did not want a relationship, as he believes happened during his estrangement from son Collin.

Not only that, but Jon even expressed his anger over Kate, saying she deserves to be in jail for what she did with Collin. His son has recently launched his memoir, claiming that Kate was an abusive mother. As for Mady and Cara, the twins haven’t shared any statement about Jon’s comment yet.

The Estrangement Is ‘Heartbreaking’ for Jon

Gosselin revealed feeling heartbroken over the distance between him and his children. BY: MEGA

This isn’t the first time Jon has opened up about the cost of staying away from his daughters. In a 2018 interview, he expressed hope and said, “I hope my relationship with Mady and Cara will get better but they’re adults now, so that just kind of hinges on them and I kind of, you know, being estranged from them, I’ve kind of learned to live with it.”

Jon explained that he tried to build a relationship with them, adding, “I mean, it is kind of heartbreaking and I do miss them, but everyone grows and matures and understands things… I tried really hard to develop something with them and only time will tell, I guess.”

Jon Hopes His Estranged Children Will Reach Out

Jon believes his children would understand him. @JONGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Jon is still open to reconnecting with children he hasn’t met for years. His remarks also bring attention to the claims made by his son, Collin in his memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jon said, “I just want to know how their life is going,” describing his children as “perfect strangers.”

He also sent his six estranged children a message: “I hope you understand that I still love you. I hope one day you reach out to me.”

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after their family became known through Jon & Kate Plus 8. They share eight children: twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel.