Milo Ventimiglia Would Be Happy to Cameo on ‘This Is Us’ Costar Justin Hartley’s Show ‘Tracker’: ‘Best Dude’

Milo Ventimiglia said he would 'love to' reunite with Justin Hartley on 'Tracker.' BY: MEGA

Milo Ventimiglia is open to reuniting with his former This Is Us costar Justin Hartley on the CBS drama Tracker, provided the timing works out.

“I would. It would [depend on it being the] right time,” Ventimiglia, 49, said while promoting his Netflix movie A Dog’s Perfect Christmas.

The actor, who starred alongside Hartley on NBC’s This Is Us until its 2022 finale, made it clear he would welcome another opportunity to work with his former onscreen son.

Milo Ventimiglia Welcomes a ‘Tracker’ Reunion

Milo Ventimiglia called Justin Hartley the ‘best dude on the planet.’ BY: MEGA

Ventimiglia had nothing but praise for Hartley when asked about potentially joining the cast of Tracker.

“Justin, he’s just the best dude on the planet. We had a great time on This Is Us and if there’s ever an opportunity — of course I would. I’d love to,” he told the outlet.

The two actors played father and son on the acclaimed NBC family drama, with Ventimiglia portraying Jack Pearson and Hartley playing Kevin Pearson.

While Ventimiglia expressed interest in a reunion, no appearance has been confirmed.

‘Tracker’ Producer Explains Why ‘This Is Us’ Cameos Have Yet to Happen

‘Tracker’ producer said he wanted the ‘right story line’ for a cameo. BY: MEGA

Tracker executive producer Elwood Reid previously addressed the possibility of bringing familiar faces from This Is Us onto Hartley’s series.

“[We discuss it] all the time. If I’m going to go with those kind[s] of big names, I gotta make sure I have a story,” Reid said in December 2025. “The show works because we’re with Colter so much and he’s just such an interesting actor that he’s able to carry that big narrative load.”

Reid revealed that several former cast members have been considered for guest appearances.

“We’ve definitely talked about Sterling K. Brown, we’ve talked about Mandy Moore and we have talked about Milo Ventimiglia,” he shared. “But until it’s really, really right — and matching the windows up in these people’s calendars is impossible.”

“If I have the right story line, I will do it. But I’m always opposed to just do[ing] a cameo. We have to get a good emotional story out of it or a fun story line,” he explained.

Milo Ventimiglia’s Career After ‘This Is Us’

Milo Ventimiglia said a Tracker cameo depended on the ‘right time.’ BY: MEGA

Ventimiglia first gained recognition playing Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2007 before starring in Heroes and This Is Us.

His performance as Jack Pearson earned him three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Following the NBC drama’s conclusion in 2022, Ventimiglia starred in ABC’s short-lived series The Company You Keep.

He also appeared in the films Land of Bad and I Can Only Imagine 2, along with a guest appearance on Jensen Ackles‘ Prime Video series Countdown in 2025.

Ventimiglia was also attached to HBO Max’s American Blue, though the project was ultimately not picked up.

Milo Ventimiglia Opens Up About ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’

Milo Ventimiglia said ‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ was a ‘fun thing to be a part of.’ BY: MEGA

Beyond the possibility of joining Tracker, Ventimiglia discussed what drew him to his Netflix movie A Dog’s Perfect Christmas.

“I’ve always long been a fan of Dennis Quaid, and I had a really great conversation with our director, Cathryn Michon. I just thought this would be a fun thing to be a part of,” he told Us Weekly. “[Plus] the dog element, of course. Who doesn’t love a dog movie?”

“[My dog Duke] is wonderful. He just has this natural instinct and ability that I think a lot of dogs do,” Ventimiglia said. “Some dogs kind of bounce off walls and chase balls. My dog Duke is very soulful. If you’re having a bad day, he knows it. Just a very soulful, soulful guy.”