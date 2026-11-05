Former Trump Staffer Anthony Scaramucci Celebrates Democrats Winning the Midterm Elections: ‘RIP MAGA’

Anthony Scaramucci posted 'RIP MAGA!' on Instagram on Wednesday, November 4. BY: MEGA

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci celebrated after Democrats won control of Congress in the midterm elections. “A few days after Halloween we can say: RIP MAGA!”

Scaramucci wrote in an Instagram post early on Wednesday, November 4, alongside a graphic of his message on X that read, “MAGA RIP.”

Scaramucci’s Post Drew Thousands of Likes

Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate in the midterm elections. BY: MEGA

Scaramucci tagged the post with the hashtags #anthonyscaramucci, #donaldtrump, #maga, and #politics, and it racked up more than 8,700 likes within hours. Some comments came from followers celebrating the results with him.

One follower wrote that they had been glued to the news from Australia. “Now you just need to move to compulsory voting!” the follower joked.

Democrats Won Control of Both Chambers

Hakeem Jeffries is in line to become speaker of the House. BY: MEGA

Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate on Tuesday, November 3, according to projections from major news networks. The party flipped at least seven Republican-held Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. In Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins lost her seat, ending her nearly 30-year tenure in the Senate, and Kansas hadn’t elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who won reelection on Tuesday and is in line to become speaker of the House, celebrated the results on Wednesday. “It wasn’t simply a blue wave. It was an American tsunami,” Jeffries said at a news conference in Washington, D.C. If Democrats elect him to the post, he’ll become the first Black speaker of the House.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also celebrated the Democrats’ win in Congress at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Republicans Faced Steep Losses

J.D. Vance blamed the war in Iran for Republican losses. BY: MEGA

Vice PresidentJ.D. Vance previously said that the U.S. war with Iran is the reason for the Republican Party’s losses. House Speaker Mike Johnsonreportedly won’t run for Republican leader in the House when Democrats take control of the chamber at the beginning of next year. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by more than 1,500 points, a day after Democrats took control of Congress.

Before the election, Republicans held 53 seats in the Senate, and they had a narrow majority in the House. Dozens of House races, along with several Senate races, were still being counted on Wednesday. The results came as Trump’s approval rating sat at 38%, and according to exit polling data, 89% of voters cited the cost of living as a “major” or “crucial” factor in their votes. At least three Florida House seats that had been redistricted to benefit Republicans went to Democrats, and Democrats also won control of the Texas state House for the first time in more than two decades.

He Worked in Trump’s White House for 11 Days

Scaramucci served as Trump’s White House communications director for 11 days in 2017. BY: MEGA

Scaramucci, a Wall Street investor who founded the investment company SkyBridge Capital, earned the moniker “The Mooch.” He was the White House communications director from July 21 to July 31, 2017, about six months into President Donald Trump’s first term. After he was fired by then-chief of staff John Kelly following a profanity-laced interview in which he criticized other members of the administration, Scaramucci became a vocal opponent of Trump.

Today, Scaramucci co-hosts the podcast “The Rest Is Politics: US” alongside British journalist Katty Kay. In 2024, Scaramucci endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, years after he wrote the 2018 book Trump: The Blue-Collar President, which praised Trump. Scaramucci, 62, also appeared on the British reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.