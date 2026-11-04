Jenny McCarthy Defends Keeping Her Implants Despite Being ‘Toxic-Phobic’: ‘I’m Just Not There Yet’

Jenny McCarthy explained why she's keeping her b----- implants despite her toxin concerns. BY: MEGA; THE JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG SHOW/YOUTUBE

Jenny McCarthy may be cautious about toxins, but she’s not ready to say goodbye to her b—– implants just yet.

During the Tuesday, November 3, episode of “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show,” the Scary Movie star addressed the apparent contradiction, saying she is “not yet ready” for “zucchini t——.”

‘I’m Just Not There Yet’

Jenny McCarthy said she is not ready to remove her implants despite being cautious about toxins. BY: THE JENNY MCCARTHY WAHLBERG SHOW/YOUTUBE

“You know, a lot of people, ‘cause I’m toxic-phobic,” McCarthy told plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow. “A lot of people make fun of me like, ‘Oh, but you’ve got implants. You’ve got implants.’”

McCarthy has been open about her concerns over molds, toxins and the impact she believes they have had on her health. Her struggles have also affected where she feels comfortable living, but when it comes to her implants, she isn’t ready to make another major change.

“Yeah, touché. You are correct,” she said on her podcast. “That is one thing that I maybe someday when I’m an old lady will want to be a free bird, but in this time of having to be in these dresses and stuff like that. I mean, I went down dramatically, much smaller where I used to be. But I am not ready for zucchini t——. I’m just not there yet.”

McCarthy Opened Up About Her Health Struggles

The actress previously traced her health struggles to an infected root canal and recurring infections. BY: MEGA

McCarthy previously shared that her health problems began with an infected root canal. In March, she said that the dental issue led to what she described as “three of these little toxic pools hiding underneath my wisdom teeth.”

She said the problem eventually developed into a series of recurring infections affecting different parts of her body, including her eyes, jaw, mouth and b—- implants.

After struggling to recover, McCarthy said her doctor eventually tested her for mold exposure.

“The reason why you’re having constant infections, your body won’t heal, you’re oozing things, is because you have mold. You have mycotoxin poisoning,” her doctor told her.

“Mold releases this toxin in the dust particles and what happens is most people … with good immune systems can handle it,” McCarthy added. “People with weaker immune systems, people with leaky gut, candida, things I am already fighting [can’t].”

Since then, the Two and a Half Men actress has undergone various treatments and followed a mold detox protocol in an effort to address the issues she has described.

McCarthy Said Her Detox Treatment Isn’t Working

Jenny McCarthy said her doctor identified mold exposure and mycotoxin poisoning as possible reasons for her ongoing symptoms. BY: MEGA

By June, McCarthy was already preparing to try another approach after sharing concerns about the results of her treatment.

“I’m about to embark on a new adventure,” she said. “As you guys know, I’ve talked about my mold toxicity, but beyond mold, my aluminum is off the chart. My arsenic is off the chart, and my mold detox is not working.”

Her concerns about her living environment have also continued. During the October 29 episode of her podcast, she revealed that she had become so uncomfortable sleeping inside her home that she had started staying outside instead.

“Because I am paranoid now about basically sleeping anywhere, I live in a tent,” she revealed amid months of mold detox treatment. “I’m not even joking.”

McCarthy even gave listeners a look at her unusual backyard setup. The tan tent was surrounded by California palm trees, with a rainproof cover draped over the structure.

The Masked Singer judge explained that the extra covering was meant to protect her from water and what she described as “chemtrails” while she slept.

McCarthy Reflected on Her Difficult Health Journey

After months of treatment, Jenny McCarthy revealed that her mold detox protocol was not working as expected. BY: MEGA

Looking back on everything she has experienced, McCarthy admitted that the ongoing health problems and treatments have taken an emotional toll.

“That’s where this journey has brought me,” she elaborated. “After all of those surgeries, after being diagnosed with Mycotoxin poisoning, I feel a little bit sometimes crazy and like the walls are caving in and paranoid.”