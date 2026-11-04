Megyn Kelly Defends 20-Year-Old Co-Pilot as a ‘Hero’ After Florida Plane Crash: ‘She Was Remarkably Composed’

Megyn Kelly defended 20-year-old ‘hero’ co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras after the Florida plane crash. BY: MEGA; @MEGYNKELLYSHOW/X

Megyn Kelly is speaking out in defense of the 20-year-old co-pilot who died in the Florida plane crash, praising her actions during the aircraft’s final moments.

‘Brave and Amazing Girl’

Megyn Kelly defended 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras after the Learjet 60 crash in Florida. BY: @MEGYNKELLYSHOW/X

During a new episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the podcast host discussed the November 1 tragedy and highlighted co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras‘ “remarkably composed” response during the emergency. Kelly called the young pilot a “hero” after listening to the audio recording of the crew’s final moments.

Kelly also brought up comments from Filgueiras’ sister, who recently paid tribute to her sibling.

“Her sister, Julia Filgueiras, has spoken out, saying that her sister fought until the last moment she could. Julia, who is 21, called her sister a brave, amazing girl. Her sister, Natalie, was only 20. She said she had wanted to be a pilot since she was 12, and she showed any girl could do what it takes,” Megyn shared.

Megyn Pushed Back Against DEI Criticism

The host pushed back against critics who questioned the co-pilot’s age and suggested her position could have been tied to DEI initiatives. BY: CBC NEWS/YOUTUBE

Megyn also addressed the online backlash surrounding Nathalia’s age and gender. Some critics questioned why someone so young had been assigned to the flight, with others suggesting her position could have been connected to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“You know, the age of the co-pilot caused a lot of people yesterday to say, ‘Is this DEI? It’s a young girl. Is this a DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) hire?’” she said of the criticisms against Nathalia.

“But I have to say, as I said on the air yesterday, if you listen to that audio of this young woman, she was remarkably composed — remarkably composed. What would you sound like if you were placed in this position with these responsibilities when you knew certain death was approaching, when you knew the lives of others were about to end on your watch as you were in the co-pilot seat?” Megyn added.

‘She Is a Hero for What She Did’

Megyn Kelly praised Nathalia Filgueiras for continuing to communicate during the aircraft’s final moments. BY: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

Megyn acknowledged that the recording included moments when Nathalia appeared to lose her composure.

“But she held it together. She provided a ton of information that the National Transportation Safety Board will use, and this woman saved lives by providing that information and explaining what they were going through. It’ll be used by the NTSB, and it’ll be used by other pilots to try to avoid similar mistakes and situations,” Megyn suggested.

Nathalia reportedly had already accumulated significant flight experience before the crash.

“So, I really think that she is a hero for what she did. She wasn’t the main pilot charged with flying the plane — that was the 55-year-old man next to her. This was a 20-year-old who had logged 1,300 flying hours already at just 20, who, under the most trying of circumstances, managed to almost entirely keep her cool and stay communicating. And I do believe, though she couldn’t save the people on board her own aircraft, she probably saved others by relaying that information,” she added.

Megyn Questions Why the Flight Took Off

Nathalia Filgueiras reportedly had logged 1,300 flight hours by the age of 20. BY: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

Earlier in the episode, Megyn also raised questions about the decision to allow them to fly despite the reported severe weather.

“That’s one of the big questions: Why? Why wasn’t this flight canceled or rerouted to avoid these bad thunderstorms that the Learjet was clearly not equipped for?” she said of the aircraft company.

A source also described the conditions the aircraft reportedly faced before the crash.

“The ice on the wings was already loading down the plane and risking a stall because they were at minus 54 degrees Fahrenheit up at 37,000 feet or so, stuck in a bad storm,” Megyn relayed.

As OK! previously reported, all nine people aboard the Learjet 60 were killed when the aircraft crashed at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 1. The plane went down approximately eight miles from Mar-a-Lago while traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.