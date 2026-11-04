Donald Trump-Pardoned Cleveland Meredith Jr. Faces New Charges for Threatening Federal Judges, FBI Says

Donald Trump pardon recipient Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. faces new allegations over threats against January 6 judges. BY: MEGA; CLEVE MEREDITH/FACEBOOK

A January 6 figure who received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump is facing fresh federal allegations after allegedly threatening to execute judges connected to the Capitol riot cases, OK! can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by OK!, Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., also known as Cleve Meredith, is accused of posting a chilling message on Facebook declaring that federal judges involved in January 6 proceedings would be executed.

The explosive criminal complaint, filed October 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, comes after Meredith was previously convicted of threatening former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — a conviction later wiped away by Trump’s sweeping January 6 pardons.

FBI Uncovers Chilling Execution Threat

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. allegedly threatened to execute all January 6 judges in a Facebook post investigators traced to him. BY: CLEVE MEREDITH/FACEBOOK

Federal investigators claim Meredith posted the threatening message on April 23, 2026, using a publicly accessible Facebook account bearing his name.

The post allegedly declared: “ALL J6 Federal JUDGES will be EXECUTED!”

According to FBI Special Agent Richard Taylor, who works with the bureau’s Atlanta Division Domestic Terrorism Squad, authorities were alerted to the message through the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

Taylor stated the threat appeared directed at federal judges in Washington, D.C., making it a potential violation of federal interstate communications law.

Investigators subsequently obtained records from Meta, Google and T-Mobile to identify the person controlling the account.

The records allegedly linked the Facebook profile to Meredith through subscriber information, an email account, telephone records and internet activity traced to Canton, Georgia.

Previous Threat Against Nancy Pelosi

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr.’s latest allegations revive his history of threatening Nancy Pelosi after the January 6 Capitol attack. BY: MEGA

The new allegations revive Meredith’s disturbing history with federal law enforcement.

According to the affidavit, Meredith pleaded guilty in September 2021 to interstate threats after admitting he traveled to Washington, D.C., around the January 6 Capitol attack while carrying a pistol, a rifle, approximately 2,500 rounds of ammunition and 10 large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices.

On January 7, 2021, Meredith sent a relative in Georgia a text message threatening to “put a bullet” in Pelosi’s head, according to the court filing.

That threat formed the basis of his earlier federal conviction.

However, Meredith was subsequently pardoned under Trump’s January 20, 2025, proclamation granting clemency for certain offenses connected to the Capitol attack.

FBI Had Previously Questioned Meredith

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. had already drawn FBI attention over threatening social media posts before the latest allegations emerged. BY: MEGA

The latest complaint also reveals Meredith had attracted federal attention even before the new alleged execution threat.

An FBI agent reported interviewing him in November 2024 and again in August 2025 over earlier social media posts that appeared threatening.

Investigators cited those encounters as additional evidence connecting Meredith to the Facebook account.

The affidavit further noted that Meredith’s profile described him as a self-identified “J6NUMBER1 Winner of the J6 Challenge.”

Fresh Federal Charges After Presidential Pardon

Donald Trump’s January 6 pardons erased Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr.’s earlier conviction before fresh allegations emerged. BY: MEGA

Federal prosecutors now accuse Meredith of transmitting a threatening communication across state lines, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 875(c).

The FBI argued that Meredith’s alleged message, combined with his previous conduct, established probable cause that he knowingly transmitted a threat or consciously disregarded the risk that others would interpret it as threatening violence.

A federal magistrate judge found probable cause supporting the October 29 criminal complaint. The allegations remain unproven, and the filing does not establish that Meredith has been convicted of the new offense.

The case raises fresh questions about a Trump-pardoned defendant’s alleged conduct following his return to freedom.