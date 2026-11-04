Parker Posey Pranks ‘TODAY’ Hosts With ‘White Lotus’ Reveal

Parker Posey pranked Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones with a fake 'The White Lotus' Season 4 casting reveal during a conversation about FOMO. BY: MEGA

Parker Posey caught Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones completely off guard when she casually revealed that she would be returning for another season of her critically acclaimed dark-comedy series.

“I’m in Season 4 of The White Lotus. I thought I would tell you,” Posey announced during the October 27 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.

Posey Surprised the Hosts With Her Season 4 Reveal

Parker Posey’s cast reveal stunned the hosts. BY: MEGA

The actress dropped the news after Hager mentioned that The White Lotus was filming its fourth season in France and asked whether Posey felt she was missing out.

“No,” Posey replied, before joking that she was already part of the upcoming season.

The response left both hosts stunned. “No! What is happening and why did we not have the research!” Hager exclaimed, laughing.

Posey then explained that the show’s creator had recently contacted her. “Mike White texted me, and he was asking me how I was doing. And I was like, ‘How are you? Are you back?'” she said, before revealing that production still had four weeks to go.

Posey and the Hosts Discussed Their FOMO Habits

Parker Posey and Jenna Bush Hager said they preferred staying home to going out, with Sheinelle Jones admitting she still experienced FOMO occasionally. BY: MEGA



After the surprise announcement, Hager returned to the subject of missing out, asking whether Posey worries about not being included.

“No, I’ve never been a FOMO girl,” the 57-year-old replied. “What about you?”

Hager revealed that she had largely outgrown the feeling, explaining that she was often too tired to go out. “I would rather be on the couch,” the former first daughter confessed.

“Me too!” Posey exclaimed. “I like the pillows under my knees.”

Jones, meanwhile, admitted that she sometimes experienced FOMO, depending on the occasion.

Posey Also Shared How Fans Recognize Her From the Show

Parker Posey recalled fans shouting Victoria Ratliff’s famous ‘Piper, no!’ line at her in public following her role in ‘The White Lotus.’ BY: MEGA

Earlier in the show, Posey revealed that she already experiences plenty of public attention following her role as Victoria Ratliff.

“It’s just people saying, ‘Piper, no!’ on the sidewalk,” the Scream 3 performer told the hosts, referring to one of the character’s famous lines.

She recalled hearing someone shout the phrase while she was in Los Angeles. “I was in a car with Sam [Rockwell], actually. We were having tacos at that taqueria, and we heard, like, ‘Piper, no!'” she recalled. “It was fun to have to bring that kind of fun.”

Posey Opened Up About Hosting ‘The Mob’

Parker Posey described her role in ‘The Mob’ as a new experience, revealing that Alan Cumming encouraged her to have fun and bring her own ideas to the character. BY: MEGA

The Golden Globe nominee also discussed her new reality competition series, The Mob, in which celebrities compete for cash while she is the host.

“It’s eye candy, and I never did anything like this,” she remarked.

Posey also revealed that she had spoken with her friend Alan Cumming about the project. He encouraged her to enjoy the experience and bring her own ideas to the role.

The Emmy-nominated performer revealed her future plans for the show. “If we go again, I want to fine-tune and make it funnier,” she declared.