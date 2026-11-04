Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Martha Stewart’s Halloween Drama: ‘I Love Seeing Rich Famous People Get Hammered for Their Costumes’

Jimmy Kimmel joked about Martha Stewart’s Halloween costume on Monday, November 2. BY: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Martha Stewart over the Halloween costume that landed her in hot water.

During his opening monologue on Monday, November 2, Kimmel joked about the lifestyle mogul’s homeless person costume and said, “I love seeing rich famous people get hammered for their costumes.”

Kimmel Joked That ‘Even Martha Stewart Is Homeless’

Kimmel said Stewart’s costume showed ‘how bad Trump’s economy is.’ BY: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Kimmel used Stewart’s costume to take a swipe at President Donald Trump. “That’s how bad Trump’s economy is. Even Martha Stewart is homeless,” he said.

He also pointed out that Stewart had used the post to promote her candles. “The costume was actually only the second most ridiculous part of the post. Um, zoom in on the caption. It says, ‘My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween,’” Kimmel said. “Now, how does this happen? How does this woman wind up in that costume being photographed and posted? This is how you know your assistant hates you.”

Stewart Posted the Costume on Halloween

Stewart posted the photo on Instagram on Halloween, then took it down. BY: @MARTHASTEWART48/INSTAGRAM

Stewart, 85, posted the picture to her Instagram account on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, before she took it down. Stewart wore a black hat, distressed jeans and a cardigan, and she also had black smudges on her face as she held a sign that read, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

In the post’s caption, Stewart promoted her candle collection, which she sells on QVC. Stewart is known for the elaborate Halloween costumes she shares on social media every year.

Many people criticized the costume as soon as they saw it. “I think that Martha Stewart wins this year for the most tone-deaf Halloween costume,” one person wrote, while another called it “grotesque, disgusting, morally bankrupt, incredibly wrong,” adding, “What in the ‘let them eat cake’ is this costume?”

She Apologized After First Defending the Look

‘It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up,’ Stewart wrote in her apology. BY: @MARTHASTEWART48/INSTAGRAM

On Sunday, November 1, Stewart told a publication that the costume was meant to raise awareness. “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention,” she said. “Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about, and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.”

Later that same day, Stewart issued an apology on her Instagram Story. “It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up,” she wrote. “My earlier statement didn’t go far enough. I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry.”

Stewart became America’s first self-made female billionaire, and she’s famous for her home and entertaining empire. More than 700,000 people in the U.S. are homeless, according to official data.

Other Halloween Costumes Also Drew Criticism

Vice President J.D. Vance’s Dumbledore costume was also a target of Kimmel’s jokes. BY: @VP/X

Kimmel also mocked Vice President J.D. Vance, who wore an Albus Dumbledore costume from the Harry Potter franchise. “J.D. Vance didn’t go to the [Mar-a-Lago] party. He was at home in Washington. His family had a Harry Potter theme,” Kimmel said, adding that Vance “got a lot of flack online for this, because Dumbledore is g– and that’s not allowed in MAGA Land.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.