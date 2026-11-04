Hillary and Bill Clinton All Smiles as They Cast Their Ballot in the Midterm Elections: Photo

Hillary and Bill Clinton posed outside their polling place in Chappaqua, New York, on Tuesday, November 3. BY: MEGA

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton were all smiles as they cast their ballots in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3.

Hillary shared a photo of the couple outside their polling place on Instagram, writing, “We voted, and it felt great!”

Hillary Encouraged Followers to Make a Voting Plan

‘Make your plan to do the same,’ Hillary told her followers. BY: MEGA

Hillary’s post encouraged followers to vote as well. “Make your plan to do the same, if you haven’t already cast your ballot,” she told her followers, and she directed them to IWillVote.com, a website with voter information provided by the Democratic National Committee that helps people check their registration and find their polling place.

Within hours, over 50,000 people liked the post and more than 500 reposted it, and comments on the photo were limited. One follower wrote that Hillary was the first female candidate she ever voted for. “So proud to be a part of that history!” she added.

Bill Showed Off His Sneakers at the Polls

Bill wore white sneakers with his navy suit. BY: @HILLARYCLINTON/INSTAGRAM

In the image, the couple stands on either side of a hand-painted green-and-red “Voters Entrance” sign. Bill is wearing a navy blue suit over a patterned white shirt, with a sticker on his lapel and white sneakers, while Hillary is wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket with brown trimming. The two are smiling for the camera as fallen leaves cover the pavement around them.

Below the larger entrance sign, there was another, smaller sign that explained voters could use an absentee or early voting drop-off box. At least one viewer noticed Bill’s shoes. “Bill’s about to fake the funk with a nasty dunk in those shoes!” one commenter wrote.

The Couple Voted at Their Longtime Polling Place

The Clintons have voted at Douglas G. Grafflin Elementary School for years. BY: MEGA

The sign on the building behind the Clintons indicates that they voted at Douglas G. Grafflin Elementary School in Chappaqua, New York. Since 1999, the Clintons have lived in the Westchester County hamlet of Chappaqua, and they have voted at the school in previous elections, including primaries. The school is part of the Chappaqua Central School District, which has treated the first Tuesday in November as a professional development day for employees, so students typically aren’t in class on Election Day.

In 2016, Hillary cast her vote at Douglas G. Grafflin Elementary School as the Democratic nominee for president, and a large group of supporters greeted the Clintons outside the school. That Election Day, Bill and Hillary held hands before going inside to vote, and they were among the early-morning voters, arriving around 8 a.m. “It is the most humbling experience because, you know, I know how much responsibility goes with this and so many people are counting on the outcome of this election,” she said after voting at the time.

Their Marriage Has Lasted More Than 50 Years

Bill and Hillary celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in October. BY: MEGA

Bill, who turned 80 on Wednesday, August 19, and Hillary, who turned 79 on Monday, October 26, celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on Sunday, October 11. The couple got married in 1975 and have one child, Chelsea Clinton, who is a mother of three: Charlotte, Aidan and Jasper. Bill served as the 42nd president from 1993 to 2001, and Hillary served as a senator representing New York from 2001 to 2009 and then as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.