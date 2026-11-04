Tampa Woman Gets Lease Renewal for Her 2-Bedroom Apartment. Then She Repeats ‘$11,438’ Three Times in Disbelief: ‘My Jaw Fall to the Ground’

A Tampa woman shared her reaction after reviewing her apartment lease renewal options. BY: @EMLEGSSSSSS/TIKTOK

A Tampa renter was left stunned after seeing the proposed cost of renewing her two-bedroom apartment lease. Emlegs, who shares videos on TikTok under the username @emlegssssss, said her “jaw fall to the ground” after reviewing the figures, particularly the amount listed for a month-to-month agreement.

The woman explained that signing another 12-month lease would already increase her monthly rent by more than $1,000. However, the alternative came with an even bigger surprise.

Woman Reveals Shocking Month-To-Month Rent Figure

A Tampa renter shared her reaction to a surprising apartment lease renewal offer. BY: @EMLEGSSSSSS/TIKTOK

In her TikTok video, Emlegs warned viewers before revealing the amount listed in her lease renewal.

“If I want to go month to month, the rent will be $11,438.”

She repeated the figure twice, emphasizing how difficult it was to believe.

“$11,438, 11,438 USD,” she said.

The video showed a partially redacted screenshot of an email with the subject line “Not Renewing Our Lease.” The document appeared to list the month-to-month rate as $11,438.

An explosive sound effect played as the figure appeared on screen.

Renter Questions How Landlord Calculated Amount

Emlegs discussed the proposed rental rates for her two-bedroom Tampa apartment. BY: @EMLEGSSSSSS/TIKTOK

Emlegs also questioned how the property management company arrived at the proposed rate, expressing frustration over the situation.

“I don’t even know how that number is calculated. It’s almost like they pulled it right out of their a–,” she said.

However, the comments section quickly filled with viewers questioning whether the amount was intentional or simply a mistake.

One person suggested it could have been an error, “Typo? Maybe they meant $1438… That’s crazy.”

Another viewer shared a similar suspicion, “Did they accidentally put an extra 1 at the beginning?”

A third commenter joked about the apartment’s location, “Are you renting at the White House?”

Viewers Share Theories About Rent Increase

TikTok viewers questioned the unusually high rental figure and shared their reactions. BY: @EMLEGSSSSSS/TIKTOK

Some viewers wondered whether the unusually high figure was some sort of trick.

One commenter wrote, “Thats a tactic to make you move. someone in the office wants you gone.”

Meanwhile, someone identifying themselves as a property manager offered Emlegs advice on this situation.

“As a property manager, let me say, move out. But wait until the last possible day to tell them you’re going to move out (whatever your lease requires for the notice). Make them lose the most possible in vacancy days. Make them have to pay to advertise that apartment. Make it hurt as much as you can. I hate it when my owners demand rent increases on my good tenants,” the user wrote.

Tampa Month-To-Month Rental Agreements Explained

A lease renewal email showed the proposed month-to-month rental rate. BY: @EMLEGSSSSSS/TIKTOK

The identity of the landlord or property management company involved has not been confirmed. It also remains unclear how the $11,438 figure was calculated.

According to FreeForms, a month-to-month rental agreement in Florida renews every month rather than requiring tenants to commit to a six- or 12-month term.

These arrangements offer renters more flexibility, although tenants generally need to provide 30 days’ written notice before moving out, subject to applicable lease terms and Florida law.