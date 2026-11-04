Sen. Chris Murphy Called Trump Administration’s Reported Iran War Plans ‘Insane’ Before Hospitalization: ‘It Will Lead to Devastating Escalation’

Chris Murphy believes Donald Trump's potential war plans could ruin the nation. BY: MEGA

Donald Trump remains notoriously tight-lipped about his Iran war plans, but as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Chris Murphy has more access than most.

And while he’s bound to remain tight-lipped about classified details, he reveals that he doesn’t like what he sees when it comes to what might take place after the midterms.

‘Their Plan is Insane’

Chris Murphy called the war plans he’s privy to ‘insane.’ BY: MEGA

“I have had a fairly detailed conversation about what the war plan would be, if we restarted military operations,” he revealed during a recent public appearance. “You’ve heard a preview that it would be a short duration plan.”

He has his doubts about that, though.

“Can you say more?” asked a shocked moderator.

“I will just say this: Their plan is insane,” he warned. “It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.”

‘This War Will Be Devastating for Our Security Interests’

Chris Murphy said he can’t reveal all the classified details he knows. BY: MEGA

That was when Murphy had to get cautious. “I mean, there’s been open reporting about what we may be planning, and the civilian infrastructure we may be targeting,” he said. “I believe the plan they have developed will lead, in my view, to a prolongment and an escalation of this war that will be devastating for our security interests.”

The Iran war has been the subject of constant shifting and excuses on the Trump administration’s part. Trump himself has ping-ponged from insisting Iran’s nuclear threat is utterly obliterated, to needing to continue the war for months to prevent a nuclear threat. At times he has blamed drug-running from Iran.

High-Ranked General Fired for Allegedly Leaking Information

Shortly after Chris Murphy’s appearance, a ranking general was fired for leaking classified information. BY: MEGA

This statement came days before the firing of Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, over allegations of leaking classified information. Sylvia was in charge of the Directorate for ​Strategy, Plans, and Policy at the Joint Staff, a role known as the J5.

Chris Murphy Suffered a Stroke at Son’s Hockey Game

Chris Murphy suffered a stroke on October 31 but is expected to recover. BY: MEGA

Murphy himself suffered a stroke shortly after this appearance, while attending his son’s hockey game on Halloween.

“He was taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had experienced a stroke. He was transferred to Johns Hopkins for further monitoring and is responding well to treatment,” Allison Herwitt, his chief of staff, said in a statement.

Herwitt added Murphy was “awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery.”