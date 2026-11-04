Adam Robinson Says Private Jets ‘Became Part of My Identity’ Before Fatal Plane Crash in Florida

Adam Robinson was killed in a private jet crash in Palm Beach County on Sunday, November 1. BY: ADAM ROBINSON/LINKEDIN

Austin-based tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, who was killed along with his wife and two young children in a private jet crash in Palm Beach County, Fla., once said that private jet travel “became part of my identity.”

Robinson spoke about getting involved with private jets during a recent podcast interview, TMZreported on Tuesday, November 3.

Robinson Said His Friends Introduced Him to Flying Private

Robinson said his wealthy friends introduced him to flying private. BY: ADAM ROBINSON/YOUTUBE

Robinson said he first became interested in private jets because of his friendships with wealthy people. He said he would go out to dinner with friends from the hedge fund industry, and someone would ask the table if they wanted to take a trip to Las Vegas on a private jet in a few hours. He said he would jump at the opportunity.

Robinson also said that his friends viewed private jets as a status symbol, so once he realized he had enough money to afford them, he started flying all over the place. Robinson said he spent thousands of dollars each month on private jet travel, and that flying private “became part of my identity.”

The Family Was Heading to the Bahamas for His Birthday

The family was traveling to the Bahamas to celebrate Robinson’s birthday. BY: RACHAEL REED/FACEBOOK

On Sunday, November 1, Robinson was on a private flight aboard a Learjet 60 that crashed at approximately 1 p.m. in Palm Beach County. The crash occurred about 8 miles from Mar-a-Lago and resulted in the deaths of all nine people aboard, including Robinson’s wife, Helen Sharp, and their children, 4-year-old Emma and 2-year-old Charlie.

Family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, the owners of the Arca Roatán Boutique Hotel in Honduras, were also killed, along with Anita Maria Cetina, who helped care for the children, and the plane’s two pilots. Robinson and his family were heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas after leaving Austin, Texas, and they had planned to spend about a week there celebrating Robinson’s birthday.

He Built Several Tech Companies in Austin

Robinson founded the Austin-based tech company Retention.com. BY: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

Robinson co-founded Robly, an email marketing platform, and founded Retention.com, an Austin-based company that uses technology to connect e-commerce website visitors to their email addresses. On the “ProfitLed” podcast, Robinson said he and his family lived in Aspen, Colo. “I feel like I’m living the dream,” he said.

He added, “I love the fact that I get to see my kids in the morning and the evening, and I don’t have to travel for work that much.”

“Adam was part of the entrepreneurial fabric of Austin,” Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council, said.

In a statement on Monday, November 2, the victims’ families remembered Robinson and Sharp as devoted parents and described their relationship as “the love affair that will last forever.”

Joe Mixon Said He Flew With the Same Pilots

Joe Mixon said he flew on the same jet with the same pilots in October. @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

Former NFL running back Joe Mixonposted on social media that he had flown on the same plane with the same two pilots, 55-year-old captain Jeff Gregory and 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha, in October. Mixon also paid tribute to Gadelha, who received her pilot’s license at 17, and he said learning about her life and promising future made the tragedy even more heartbreaking.

Mixon said he was “absolutely devastated,” and he wrote of the pilots, “They were incredible professionals and genuinely wonderful people.”

He added, “Love on your loved ones while you can, because you never know what tomorrow may bring.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash, and investigators have said ice began forming on the jet during moderate turbulence shortly before the crew asked to climb from 35,000 feet to 37,000 feet and declared an emergency.