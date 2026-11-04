David Geffen, 83, Seen Again With Ex-Husband Donovan Michaels, 33, Months After Bitter Divorce, Source Says ‘The Heart Wants What the Heart Wants’

David Geffen and Donovan Michaels were photographed together months after finalizing their divorce. BY: @DAVIDGEFFEN/INSTAGRAM ; @DONOVAN_MICHAELS/INSTAGRAM

David Geffen and his ex-husband, Donovan Michaels, appear to have reconnected months after their bitter divorce.

“The heart wants what the heart wants,” a source familiar with the situation told Page Six Hollywood after the pair reportedly reunited aboard Geffen’s mega-yacht in October.

The 83-year-old billionaire and Michaels, 33, were previously photographed together on Geffen’s 454-foot yacht in June. Although the pictures showed no public displays of affection, the two appeared to be on friendly terms.

David Geffen And Donovan Michaels Reunite After Bitter Split

David Geffen and Donovan Michaels appeared together aboard the billionaire’s mega-yacht in June. BY: @DAVIDGEFFEN/INSTAGRAM; @DONOVAN_MICHAELS/INSTAGRAM

The reported reunion marks a surprising development for the former couple, whose separation followed a lawsuit Michaels filed in July 2025 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Michaels accused Geffen of subjecting him to unwanted laser hair removal and dental treatments before allegedly cutting contact when he began working toward sobriety.

The former model also made claims about their relationship and the atmosphere aboard Geffen’s superyacht, Rising Sun.

According to the complaint, Geffen met Michaels through SeekingArrangements.com, a website that connects wealthy individuals with potential partners. The filing alleged that Geffen knew about Michaels’ difficult upbringing, including his experiences with neglect, poverty and legal troubles.

The complaint further claimed that Geffen took advantage of Michaels’ circumstances rather than offering him support.

Donovan Michaels Made Drug Allegations In Lawsuit

Donovan Michaels filed a lawsuit against David Geffen in Los Angeles Superior Court in July 2025. BY: @DAVIDGEFFEN/INSTAGRAM ; @DONOVAN_MICHAELS/INSTAGRAM

Michaels also alleged that drug use was part of the couple’s lifestyle while spending time aboard the yacht.

The complaint named cocaine, molly and cannabis among the substances allegedly involved. It also claimed Michaels felt pressured to participate when Geffen and his friends used drugs together.

Geffen’s attorney, Patricia Glaser, previously dismissed the lawsuit as “pathetic.”

Geffen also denied the allegations made against him.

Michaels withdrew his claim in October 2025, and the parties reached a confidential settlement the following month. Their divorce was finalized in April 2026.

David Geffen and Donovan Michaels’ Relationship Faced Sobriety Struggles

David Geffen and Donovan Michaels finalized their divorce in April. BY: @DAVIDGEFFEN/INSTAGRAM

Michaels’ lawsuit also described how his decision to seek treatment affected their relationship.

According to the filing, the former model began treatment and started following the 12 Step Program of Alcoholics Anonymous. He alleged that Geffen did not support his decision to pursue sobriety.

The complaint described the alleged change in their relationship, stating, “Geffen did not want a healthier Michaels. He wanted control and submission.”

David Geffen and Donovan Michaels’ relationship faced challenges after Michaels decided to seek treatment and work toward sobriety. BY: @DAVIDGEFFEN/INSTAGRAM

Geffen, who is estimated to be worth $9.7 billion, is 50 years older than Michaels.

Before their separation, the relationship appeared to be going well. However, Michaels’ legal filing painted a different picture, alleging that their lifestyles and his decision to get sober created problems between them.