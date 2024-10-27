OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Is 'Desperate to Forget' About Ben Affleck and the 'Anguish He's Put Her Through' After Their Divorce
By OK! Staff,2 days ago
Related SearchJennifer LopezBen AffleckCelebrity dating scandalsJennifer Lopez'S divorceBen Affleck'S behaviorCelebrity gossip
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Aniston Is 'Looking for Someone She Can Trust and Who Makes Her Laugh' After 2 Failed Marriages
OK Magazine2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez All Smiles as She Goes to Dinner With Twins Max and Emme, 16, After Ben Affleck Split
OK Magazine1 day ago
Jennifer Garner's Son Samuel, 12, Makes Rare Appearance in Her Instagram Video as They Get Spooked in a Haunted House: Watch
OK Magazine22 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Joe Jonas Thinks Sophie Turner's Birthday Post for Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Was a 'Slap in the Face' After Divorce: Source
OK Magazine21 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
Catwoman Jocelyn Wildenstein's Dramatic Transformation: A Look at Her Extreme Plastic Surgery Journey
OK Magazine1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
A Job for Life: King Charles 'Will Not Abdicate' Throne for Prince William Even With 'Grueling' Cancer Treatment Wearing Him Down
OK Magazine2 days ago
Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Had 'Suspicions' About His Broadway Costar Sutton Foster Amid Alleged Romance: Source
OK Magazine2 days ago
OK Magazine5 hours ago
OK Magazine1 day ago
OK Magazine2 days ago
Dianna Carney7 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
OK Magazine23 hours ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
Dianna Carney4 days ago
Dianna Carney2 hours ago
Dianna Carney17 days ago
Dianna Carney26 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
Erik Menendez's Wife Tammi Reveals She's 'Grateful' Yet 'Disappointed' After Resentencing Recommendation
OK Magazine19 hours ago
Palm Springs Tribune16 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
Alameda Post17 days ago
OK Magazine2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0