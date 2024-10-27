Open in App
    Jennifer Lopez Is 'Desperate to Forget' About Ben Affleck and the 'Anguish He's Put Her Through' After Their Divorce

    By OK! Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDwDk_0wO3STa800
    Jennifer Lopez is 'desperate to forget' about ex Ben Affleck, a source claimed. mega

    Jennifer Lopez is trying to move on with her life after her split from Ben Affleck .

    “She’s already given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her,” a source claimed of potentially getting back into the dating pool. “She was very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off. She’s desperate to forget about Ben and get over the anguish he’s put her through and the best way she can do that is by having some no strings attached fun with hot young guys.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6h0W_0wO3STa800
    The pair married in 2022. mega

    According to an insider, the mom-of-two has guys lining up the block to date the A-lister.

    “Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and s--- and desirable again,” the insider explained. "She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that it’s game on.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4tpP_0wO3STa800
    Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August. mega

    “She may not want anything serious for a while but she does want to have some fun, and who knows, maybe one of the hook-ups will turn into more. But her mission right now is just to feel s--- again and forget about Ben forever," the insider continued.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5kF7_0wO3STa800
    The pair have been separated since April, according to legal papers. mega

    As OK! previously reported, Lopez, 55, and the actor, 52, made headlines when they were not seen together in quite some time earlier this year. Months later, the singer filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage.

    Lopez recently sat down with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, where she spoke about how she feels "lonely" without her partner, whom she reunited with in 2021 after getting engaged in the '00s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMbAo_0wO3STa800
    Jennifer Lopez said she is 'capable of joy and happiness all by myself.' mega

    “But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me ,’ it’s like, actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people,” the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress shared.

