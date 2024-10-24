Matthew Perry's Sister Caitlin Morrison Says He Had the 'Ability to Fill Up a Room With Light' in First Interview Ahead of the Anniversary of His Tragic Death

Matthew Perry passed away from the 'acute effects of ketamine' on October 28, 2023. MEGA

Matthew Perry 's sister spoke out about her brother's death for the first time as the one-year anniversary of his death approaches on October 28.

"He had this ability to fill up a room with light,” Caitlin Morrison , 43, shared of her sibling — who passed in 2023 due to the " acute effects of ketamine ."

Matthew Perry's sister said he brought a 'magnetic energy' to a room. MEGA

“When people were in a room with [Matthew], there was this magnetic energy. Everybody just had a smile on their face, and they clung to everything that he said,” she added of the Friends star.

Morrison then discussed the development of The Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada, which she has spearheaded.

“The work that I’m doing now is very selfish because it kind of feels like I’m sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him,” Morrison admitted, adding how “wonderful” it has been to feel “very close” to the late comedian as executive director of the organization.

Matthew Perry's stepdad Keith Morrison said his stepson's death was 'incredibly shocking.' MEGA

Caitlin was also joined by her father and Matthew's stepdad , Keith Morrison , who expressed his grief.

"When [Matthew] suddenly died, it was incredibly shocking,” Keith, 77, said. “Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering. What we have decided to do is hang on to that determination and try to do something useful.”

Keith noted that his stepson would want to be remembered for “doing something to help people suffering from addiction,” which the actor struggled with throughout his life. The foundation was created to do just that in Perry's honor.

Matthew Perry's sister Caitlin Morrison works as an executive director for The Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada. MEGA

As OK! previously reported, since Perry's death, multiple arrests were made in connection to the celeb's death by ketamine.

In the latest update in the case, California doctor Mark Chavez pleaded guilty for conspiring to distribute the drug to Perry.

Though the physician made a plea deal with the court, Chavez still faces up to 10 years in prison. Chavez can no longer practice medicine as he awaits his sentencing hearing on April 2, 2025.

Chavez admitted to selling ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia who allegedly sold the substance to Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa .

In shocking text messages from the case, Chavez and Plasencia reportedly wondered "how much this moron will pay" for the drug.

The doctor who helped supply the ketamine that killed Matthew Perry pleaded guilty for his involvement. MEGA

Chavez obtained the drug by "writing a fraudulent prescription in a patient’s name without her knowledge or consent, and lied to wholesale ketamine distributors to buy additional vials of liquid ketamine that Chavez intended to sell to Plasencia for distribution to Perry," according to legal paperwork.

Chavez’s attorney, Matthew Binninger , noted that his client is " incredibly remorseful ."

Hello! Canada interviewed Caitlin.