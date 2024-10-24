Open in App
    • OK Magazine

    'I'm Past All That': Liam Neeson Swears Off Dating 15 Years After Natasha Richardson's Death

    By Ereine Marie Aspera,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyhiV_0wKEVgyI00
    Liam Neeson revealed he has no interest in dating 15 years after Natasha Richardson's death. mega

    Liam Neeson has made peace with stepping back from the dating scene — 15 years after the tragic loss of his wife, Natasha Richardson .

    When asked if he was dating during a new interview, Neeson, 72, responded, “No, in a word. I’m past all that.”

    Neeson and Richardson shared a deep bond during their marriage before her sudden passing in 2009 due to an epidural hematoma following a skiing accident.

    "It's a horrible thing to happen,” the Schlinder's List actor said to People .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amibK_0wKEVgyI00
    Liam Neeson married Natasha Richardson in 1994. MEGA

    In an interview years ago, the Wildcat star recounted the tragic day of the accident .

    "I walked into the emergency — it's like seventy, eighty people, broken arms, black eyes, all that — and for the first time in years, nobody recognizes me. Not the nurses. The patients. No one. And I've come all this way, and they won't let me see her. And I'm looking past them, starting to push — I'm like, f----, I know my wife's back there someplace," the Hangover 2 actor said.

    He went on to describe the ways he managed to cope with her loss.

    "It hits you in the middle of the night — well, it hits me in the middle of the night," he stated.

    "I'm out walking. I'm feeling quite content. And it's like suddenly, boom. It's like you've just done that in your chest," he added.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2ZhK_0wKEVgyI00
    Before marrying Liam Neeson, 'The Parent Trap' star was married to Robert Fox. MEGA

    After Richardson’s death , Neeson made a brief attempt at dating, entering a relationship with businesswoman Freya St. Johnston about 18 months later.

    The relationship lasted two years before the pair went their separate ways in 2012. Since then, he has chosen to keep his romantic life private, though he did hint in 2016 that he was seeing an “incredibly famous” woman — a mystery that remains unsolved.

    In 2022, he also revealed in an interview that he "fell in love" with an Australian woman while filming Blacklight.

    Because of his short-lived relationships, friends of Neeson were concerned he was trying to fill a void.

    "He's tried to date, but whenever women want to take things to the next level, he retreats," one insider told OK! in 2021. "He seems lost in thoughts of the past ... his friends would like him to at least consider going out with someone. But Liam doesn't see the point, because he knows he'll never find another woman like Natasha ."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJTzs_0wKEVgyI00
    The couple shares two sons — Micheál, 29, and Daniel, 28. MEGA

    These days, Neeson has found comfort in his sons — Micheál , 29, and Daniel , 28, despite having no romantic partner by his side. He told People that he keeps himself busy with work and cherishes simple moments spent reading and watching movies with his family.

    “I’m incredibly lucky,” he confessed . “I never, ever forget that. Even on a bad day on a movie set, for example, I always nip myself and say, ‘Come on, come on. You have nothing to complain about.’ And it’s true.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P07FE_0wKEVgyI00
    Natasha Richardson died on March 18, 2009. MEGA

    “I think Natasha would be proud. I hope so,” he said of raising his boys alone.

    Neeson shared his wife's accident and death with Esquire.

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    MPg
    1d ago
    Amen to that!!
    View all comments

