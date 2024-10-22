Kris Jenner, 68, Looks Younger Than Ever While Rocking Snow White Costume After Showing Off Her Wrinkled Hands: Photos

Kris Jenner looked younger than ever while wearing a Snow White costume alongside daughter Khloe Kardashian. @khloekardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner is continuing to prove that age is just a number!

In new photos shared by daughter Khloé Kardashian , the momager, 68, looked as youthful as ever while posing in her Snow White costume.

The mom-of-two shared the cute pictures via Instagram. @khloekardashian/Instagram

"Well look who just arrived.... My mom is Snow White!!! I thought one of my sisters had hired a Disney Princess!" the 40-year-old wrote on Snapchat of her mom, who showed some leg in the Disney princess' iconic dress which featured a mini skirt with white lace trim instead of the original floor-length skirt.

The mom-of-six also wore black platform heels and red opera gloves.

Khloé Kardashian posing with son Tatum. @khloekardashian/Instagram

The mom-of-two also showed off the fun decorations and treats that were displayed.

"It's not a party without the slime," Khloé wrote over a video of the kids.

"Slime is always at our parties and the kids never get tired of it. We always try to incorporate new stuff, but slime wins every time... right, True?" she asked her daughter , True .

The Good American co-founder wore a skeleton outfit. @khloekardashian/Instagram

The Good American co-founder also posed alongside her son, Tatum , whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson and her niece Dream , whose father is Rob Kardashian .

As OK! previously reported, Kris came under fire for showing off her wrinkled hands in photos that might have been altered by her daughter.

Kris Jenner showed off her outfit. @khloekardashian/Snapchat

"✨ Disneyland ✨," the mom-of-two captioned the sweet snaps of the tots running around the amusement park in California.

But some people were too focus on Kris' smooth face and how they didn't match his hands.

"I think the point is her face doesn’t look like that. It’s Photoshop. She just forgot to do her hands," one person wrote, while another said, "I mean… we all know her real age. It’s not shocking. And it’s really obvious she edits her pics. So whatever who really cares at this point lol."

Meanwhile, others loved the family outing.

One person wrote, "These are great pics 🤍I love them all 🙏🏻❤️. Thank you for sharing Khloe #Iloveyou," while another said, "Awww!! Tatum in the car and he and True hugging 🤗 ❤️."

A third person added, "This is so cute and you look amazing love the darker color!!! 🤍🤍🤍."