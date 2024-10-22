Jon Gosselin Reveals He'd Be 'Okay' If Son Collin Chose to 'Rectify Things' With Mom Kate After Abuse Allegations

Jon Gosselin praised Collin for speaking out about the alleged abuse he claims occurred in his childhood. MEGA;@colingosselin1/instagram

Jon Gosselin believes his son Collin should make his own decisions when it comes to potentially reconciling with his mother, Kate , after years of estrangement.

The 20-year-old has accused the Kate Plus 8 star, 49, of physical and emotional abuse, which allegedly included verbally lashing out at him, keeping him from spending time with his siblings, zip-tying his limbs together and locking him in a dark basement for hours on end.

Collin Gosselin accused his mother of physical, verbal and emotional abuse. @colingosselin1/instagram

During an interview published on Tuesday, October 22, Jon praised his son for having the courage to tell the world about the childhood traumas he claims to have suffered while living with Kate as a young boy.

"I love my son, I support him. I think it’s good for a man to speak up about things that happened and I think it’s closure for him," he told the outlet. "If he wants to rectify things with his mother, I think that’s ok, you know, best of luck and .. I always tell him that, you do you, bro. That’s all that matters ... Let them be adults, live their life and if they wanna put the past behind them, cool."

Jon Gosselin said Kate's attorney has contacted him since the abuse allegations. MEGA

However, according to Jon, his ex-wife — the pair split in 2009 — has made no effort to contact him since Collin's latest allegations.

"No. Just her attorney. Whatever, but that’s a whole other subject," he said.

Kate Gosselin released a statement that claimed Collin was 'violent' and suffered from several psychological disorders as a child. MEGA

As OK! previously reported, Collin said the only way he'd be open to reconnecting with his mom is if "she would just come forward with the truth and all the things that she has kept under wraps."

"And, you know, the many times that she's tried to soil my name and my father's name. I just would want her to come forward with the truth," he explained. "[But] Yes, that door would be open. 100 percent."

Collin Gosselin said his 'top priority' is fixing his relationships with his siblings. VICE

However, he said that his "top priority" would be rebuilding relationships with his siblings, as he's also become estranged from six of his brothers and sisters since moving in with his father in 2018.

Although Kate has publicly accused Collin of being "violent" and "unpredictable" toward her and the other kids as a child, he's repeatedly denied the claims.

"I love my siblings very much. I would never hurt them ," he said in an August interview. "I do believe that my mother’s behind things they say in the media. She’s behind their opinion of me."

Jon spoke with The Sun about Collin and Kate's relationship.