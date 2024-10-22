Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • OK Magazine

    Queen Camilla Will Show Prince Harry 'No Mercy' After He Branded Her as 'Wicked' in 'Spare'

    By Katherine Tinsley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36l7Nj_0wHaGJPH00
    Prince Harry admitted he didn't want King Charles to marry Queen Camilla. MEGA

    Prince Harry painted Queen Camilla as his "wicked stepmother" in Spare , and insiders claim she hasn't forgiven her stepson for the explosive project .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6WKg_0wHaGJPH00
    Queen Camilla has been protective of King Charles as he battles cancer. MEGA

    "Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit," a source told an outlet. "She (Camilla) doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."

    "It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole," the insider continued. "If Harry does get the invite back to the U.K., he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306NEB_0wHaGJPH00
    Prince Harry wrote about his royal upbringing in 'Spare.' MEGA

    OK! previously reported Camilla has been protective of her husband as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.

    "She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," a source told an outlet before the duke's September trip to London for the WellChild Awards. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."

    "The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation , and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that," the insider noted. "He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."

    Harry's decision to share family secrets and private conversations in Spare makes it difficult for the Windsors to confide in him.

    "All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private," royal expert Helena Chard shared. "King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry's demands."

    "However, King Charles loves Prince Harry as a father," Chard added. "[He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122rfy_0wHaGJPH00
    Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020. MEGA

    Aside from his public move to California, insiders alleged Harry's security battle is another source of tension for the duke and his father.

    "Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a source stated.

    Another insider added, "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."

    The Duke of Sussex lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain his personnel in the U.K.

    However, official sources at Buckingham Palace said it would be “wholly inappropriate” for a sovereign to intervene in government committee decisions — including the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dFWp_0wHaGJPH00
    King Charles failed to reunited with Prince Harry during his September trip to London. MEGA

    Despite being stripped of his police protection and royal residence in the U.K., the Sussexes have reportedly invested in a vacation home in Portugal. Harry and Meghan Markle haven't confirmed their latest investment, but one royal expert speculated the couple is hoping to obtain a unique residency status in the European Union.

    "By contrast, Portugal offers a ‘Golden Visa’ to wealthy investors in Portuguese real estate," Christopher Andersen shared. "The Golden Visa is more than just a status symbol, although it certainly is that. It enables the ultra-rich to travel throughout Europe unhindered… Not having to be dependent on a single passport is just another way for the wealthy to hedge their bets."

    Sources spoke to GB News .

    Comments / 30
    Add a Comment
    Sylvia Laque
    2h ago
    well he certainly wasn't lying about that!
    Marsha Hall
    17h ago
    I agree with King Charles wife he should take it easy. But at least send a note to apologize for her actions. Their biological mother passed away not all step parent nor step children get along. But make peace at least for the King.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com2 days ago
    ‘The worst judgement of anyone in the entire world’: Meghan Markle accused of leading Prince Harry along like ‘a lamb to the slaughter’
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Prince William Returns to Social Media as Rumors Spread That Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    King Charles gave 'two choices' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they left the UK
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent3 days ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Has “Major Issues” On ‘Today’ After Revealing Bizarre Inside Joke She Has With Her Son
    Decider.com2 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com5 days ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA6 days ago
    If Harris loses, expect Democrats to move right
    Vox2 days ago
    Meghan's baggy outfits may have attracted criticism - but she's simply embracing current trends, says a celebrity stylist
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    King Charles Given 'Slap in the Face' as He's Snubbed by Australian Politicians Ahead of Royal Tour
    OK Magazine9 days ago
    10 Dog Breeds That Can’t Tolerate Cold Weather
    petmd.com 3 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Dad's horror as baby girl's hand moves in coffin at funeral despite being declared dead 16 hours earlier
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Queen Camilla Causes a Fan Frenzy Wearing One of Queen Elizabeth’s Most Valuable Pieces of Jewelry on Australia Trip
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Meghan Markle 'finding it hard to cope' without 'calming influence' Prince Harry by her side
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story6 days ago
    Walmart horror as female worker, 19, is found dead inside a superstore
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News1 day ago
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    The Independent2 days ago
    'Anxious' Prince William Needs Prince Harry's 'Joyful' Spirit as the Prince of Wales Juggles Royal Health Crises and Duties
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Martha Stewart says she was ‘dragged into solitary’ in prison and had no food or water for 24 hours
    New York Post1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Felt Like She Was in a 'Hostage Situation' Before Singer's Shocking Death, Pal Claims
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    What do the strange items found in Abraham Lincoln's pockets the night he died reveal about the 16th president?
    War History Online2 days ago
    94 Percent of U.S. Homes Aren’t Equipped With This Important Feature—But Here’s Why You Need It
    bobvila.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy