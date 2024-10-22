Queen Camilla Will Show Prince Harry 'No Mercy' After He Branded Her as 'Wicked' in 'Spare'

Prince Harry admitted he didn't want King Charles to marry Queen Camilla. MEGA

Prince Harry painted Queen Camilla as his "wicked stepmother" in Spare , and insiders claim she hasn't forgiven her stepson for the explosive project .

Queen Camilla has been protective of King Charles as he battles cancer. MEGA

"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit," a source told an outlet. "She (Camilla) doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."

"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole," the insider continued. "If Harry does get the invite back to the U.K., he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."

Prince Harry wrote about his royal upbringing in 'Spare.' MEGA

OK! previously reported Camilla has been protective of her husband as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.

"She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," a source told an outlet before the duke's September trip to London for the WellChild Awards. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."

"The king has an instinctive impulse toward Christian reconciliation , and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that," the insider noted. "He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."

Harry's decision to share family secrets and private conversations in Spare makes it difficult for the Windsors to confide in him.

"All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private," royal expert Helena Chard shared. "King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry's demands."

"However, King Charles loves Prince Harry as a father," Chard added. "[He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days."

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020. MEGA

Aside from his public move to California, insiders alleged Harry's security battle is another source of tension for the duke and his father.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a source stated.

Another insider added, "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."

The Duke of Sussex lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain his personnel in the U.K.

However, official sources at Buckingham Palace said it would be “wholly inappropriate” for a sovereign to intervene in government committee decisions — including the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC).

King Charles failed to reunited with Prince Harry during his September trip to London. MEGA

Despite being stripped of his police protection and royal residence in the U.K., the Sussexes have reportedly invested in a vacation home in Portugal. Harry and Meghan Markle haven't confirmed their latest investment, but one royal expert speculated the couple is hoping to obtain a unique residency status in the European Union.

"By contrast, Portugal offers a ‘Golden Visa’ to wealthy investors in Portuguese real estate," Christopher Andersen shared. "The Golden Visa is more than just a status symbol, although it certainly is that. It enables the ultra-rich to travel throughout Europe unhindered… Not having to be dependent on a single passport is just another way for the wealthy to hedge their bets."

