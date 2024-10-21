8 Things to Know About Bianca Censori and Kanye West's Relationship: From Their First Meeting to Divorce Rumors and More

A new lawsuit dropped disturbing allegations against Kanye West, including his alleged desire to have a physical relationship with Bianca Censori's mom. MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Met in 2020

Bianca Censori first met Kanye West in November 2020, when she began working for his fashion brand, Yeezy, as an architectural designer.

One of her friends revealed on the Ben, Liam and Belle show that she dropped out of the University of Melbourne after the "Jesus Is King" rapper slid into her Instagram DMs, asking her to work for him.

Romance Rumors Swirled in 2022

In December 2022, West released his song "Censori Overload" through a since-deleted Instagram post. He did not share further details about the track at the time.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Tied the Knot

Dating rumors escalated when West and Censori were spotted together at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. They were also seen walking hand-in-hand in the area days before their photos were released to the public.

Days later, TMZ reported the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills but did not file a marriage certificate at the time.

"Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony , friends don't know if it's legal, but it's very real to them," a source told Us Weekly .

The Daily Mail later confirmed that West and Censori were legally married. The news outlet obtained a confidential marriage license, which included details about the nuptials: a wedding date of December 20, 2022, and a location of Palo Alto, Calif.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Had a Controversial Outing in Italy

The pair spent time with their family in different countries, including Japan, in the months after the wedding.

But in August 2023, West and Censori stirred the pot during their Italian getaway due to their public displays of affection and provocative fashion choices . Later that month, the "I Wonder" rapper was caught with his pants down while on a boat in Venice with his wife.

"The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies," Italian police said, per Daily Mail . "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction."

Bianca Censori's Friends Reportedly Staged an Intervention

Following the controversies , Censori's friends reportedly staged an intervention in Australia to help her "wake the f--- up."

"She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage," a source told Daily Mail .

Divorce Rumors Emerged

TMZ reported that the couple was considering a divorce. Meanwhile, a source claimed they had faced " ups and downs recently " but do not have plans to end their marriage.

"They are working through it. Their relationship is definitely rocky ," the insider told Us Weekly . "Bianca knew what she was getting herself into when marrying Kanye, but, as months went on, the lifestyle took a toll on her."

West and Censori quickly dispelled the rumors by cuddling and kissing while on an escalator following the reports.

Former Assistant Sued Kanye West

Kanye's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta , filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing the rap mogul of drugging and rapping her during a studio session in Santa Monica, Calif.

The lawsuit also mentioned Kanye's alleged text message to Bianca, in which he expressed his desire to sleep with her mother, Alexandra .

"I wanna f--- your mom," the message reportedly read. "Should I ad [sic], I meant I want you to watch me f--- your mom ."

Bianca Censori's Mom Responded to Shocking Revelation in the Lawsuit

On October 14, Alexandra was approached by reporters in Melbourne, Australia, regarding the allegations mentioned in Lauren's legal filing. While she reportedly refused to address the claim, she reportedly said she " wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims."