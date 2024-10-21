Open in App
    • OK Magazine

    Britney Spears Declares 'I Married Myself' in Weird Instagram Video Before Jetting Off to Turks and Caicos: Watch

    By Stephanie Kaplan,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z73Ol_0wFrb1dy00
    Britney Spears has been married three times. @britneyspears/instagram

    Britney Spears ' social media posts are continuing to confuse fans.

    On the night of Sunday, October 20, the singer posted an Instagram video that showed her wearing a white silk dress and lace veil, explaining the clip was from "the day I married myself."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBTM3_0wFrb1dy00
    Britney Spears said she 'married' herself in an odd Instagram upload in which she wore a white dress and veil. @britneyspears/instagram

    "Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!" the pop star, 42, added.

    The mom-of-two followed up by posting a video of herself in a bright yellow bikini and an upload in which she was aboard a private jet.

    "!!! Turks and Caicos here I come," she captioned the latter.

    Spears' comment about marrying herself comes a little over a year after ex Sam Asghari filed for divorce .

    In August, the actor, 30, said he had no ill will toward the blonde beauty, sharing, "You learn so much from being in relationships in general. I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got ."

    Asghari added that their romance — which began in 2016 — is "something that's always going to be a part of me."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLVnb_0wFrb1dy00
    The singer revealed she's heading out on vacation to Turks and Caicos. @britneyspears/instagram

    On the other hand, the Woman in Me Author has appeared to shade Asghari more than once since the breakup.

    "I can’t tell you how many people I’ve split from this past year because of mind games … sweet naive girl like me and BOOM in two seconds… people can really damage your confidence if you were too open like me!!!" she wrote on social media earlier this year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDqPO_0wFrb1dy00
    Spears and ex Sam Asghari settled their divorce in May. mega

    That remark may have also been referring to Paul Richard Soliz , a felon Spears has been dating on and off over the past several months.

    The duo's relationship made headlines in May when paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont — where she was staying with Soliz — as someone called out of fear the "Toxic" vocalist was having a mental breakdown.

    Photos from the incident showed the pop star outside barefoot with a blanket wrapped around her, but she denied being in trouble.

    "I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" she said on social media. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSuHb_0wFrb1dy00
    The pop star has been in an on-off romance with Paul Richard Soliz. mega

    Soliz's ex Nicole Mancilla told an outlet at the time that he's bad news , sharing, "Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her."

    Mancilla's mother, Sandra Smith , told the publication, "He has 10 kids. He doesn't support any of them. He's a deadbeat dad . It’s difficult for me, because he doesn't support not one kid. And they're at my house."

