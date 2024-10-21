Open in App
    • OK Magazine

    Cancer-Stricken King Charles Sparks Health Concerns After Spending Less Than 10 Minutes at Luncheon in Australia

    By Katherine Tinsley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktuVl_0wFrawSz00
    King Charles spoke to Parliament while in Australia. MEGA

    King Charles left a luncheon in his honor after only being there for 10 minutes, sparking concerns about his health.

    "With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long," Charles told Parliament on Monday, October 21.

    "So thank you. Thank you," he continued. "Thank you for making me feel so very welcome. Thank you."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Xzz6_0wFrawSz00
    King Charles 'paused' his cancer treatment to tour Australia. MEGA

    His Majesty reportedly left the event shortly after his address, but his well-being continues to be a priority due to his cancer diagnosis. OK! previously reported Charles placed his cancer treatment on "pause" during his trip to Australia.

    According to a news outlet, the monarch "will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies," but his medical team is "happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDJfv_0wFrawSz00
    King Charles was accompanied by Queen Camilla while in Australia. MEGA

    Before landing Down Under, the palace confirmed Charles and Queen Camilla would be spending time in both Australia and Samoa.

    "Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024," the statement from the royal family website reads.

    "The King’s visit to Australia will be His Majesty’s first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first The King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth," the statement continues. "In both countries, Their Majesties’ engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen’s work."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IWBA_0wFrawSz00
    King Charles took a break from royal tours due to his cancer diagnosis. MEGA

    Due to Charles' ongoing cancer battle, changes were made to his schedule.

    "We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best," a rep shared.

    "There had been some hope earlier in the year for their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand," they clarified. "On doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place. We've had to make some difficult decisions about the programme with the Australian government, about where their Majesties can get to."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fz1nk_0wFrawSz00
    One royal expert believed King Charles braced himself for his trip to Australia. MEGA

    Royal expert Jennie Bond believed Charles braced himself for his time overseas.

    “Charles is 75, he is not a young man by any means ," she told GB News. “He is set to travel to Australia with Camilla , that will be quite testing I should think."

    “But he is back on the world scene. That is good news," she noted.

    GB News reported on Charles' luncheon.

    Jim Haddox
    9h ago
    King for a moment!
    Bruce Burton
    13h ago
    Evil Man The Way He Treated Diana
