    • OK Magazine

    Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Cooke Maroney

    By Jaclyn Roth,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGFXJ_0wEf5Mh800
    Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Cooke Maroney. mega

    And baby makes four!

    Jennifer Lawrence is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband , Cooke Maroney , her rep confirmed to Vogue on Sunday, October 20.

    The night before, the actress was photographed with a small bump while going to dinner with Maroney in Los Angeles, Calif.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ji6HO_0wEf5Mh800
    The star is pregnant with baby No. 2! mega

    Before the news was revealed, the A-lister, 34, was seen hiding her bump with a red cardigan while out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif. The star already shares 2-year-old son Cy with Maroney.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIPFm_0wEf5Mh800
    The actress married Cooke Maroney in 2019. mega

    Though the blonde babe has been private about her family life , she shared some insight into parenthood in October 2022.

    "It's so scary to talk about motherhood," she told Vogue at the time. "Only because it's so different for everybody. If I say, 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, It wasn't amazing for me at first , and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest, who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWEdo_0wEf5Mh800
    Jennifer Lawrence is very private about motherhood. mega

    “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she added. “I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there – walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, ‘Good night!’ You know? Like, who sleeps?”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaMHq_0wEf5Mh800
    The blonde beauty got candid about mom guilt. mega

    That same year, she spoke about being a working mom and leaving her kid behind for the day.

    “Every day of being a mom , I feel awful. I feel guilty,” she shared. “I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We’re outside. What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?’”

    Lawrence also previously shared why she doesn't like to be so open about parenting .

    "I don't want anybody to know, or think they know, what I'm like. I’m supposed to be a mirror. I'm supposed to be a vessel," she explained to ET . "You shouldn't look at me and remember that I got married in Rhode Island a few years ago and that my husband's an art dealer. I feel like I lose so much control over my craft every time I have to do press for a movie and I'm selling this — especially something like Causeway , which just felt so personal."

    Comments / 2
    Parrie Smith
    1d ago
    I Agree ! So What That 's There Business !😳
    Monica Scott
    1d ago
    So what!!!!!
