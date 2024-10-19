Open in App
    Trisha Yearwood Is 'Upset' Amid Garth Brooks Sexual Assault Scandal: 'It’s a Stressful Time for Her'

    By Rebecca Friedman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpLwM_0wDO78LP00
    Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married since December 2005. MEGA

    Trisha Yearwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a shocking lawsuit was filed against her husband, Garth Brooks , earlier this month.

    Brooks was sued on October 3 by his and Yearwood's former hairstylist, who claims she was raped by the country crooner inside of a hotel room in 2019.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IMIn_0wDO78LP00
    Trisha Yearwood is 'upset' by the sexual assault lawsuit filed against her husband, Garth Brooks, said a source. MEGA

    As for how the "She's in Love With the Boy" singer is handling the situation, a source told a news publication: "Trisha is obviously upset. It’s a stressful time for her and the whole family."

    Yearwood and "The Dance" singer tied the knot in 2005 and have been happily married ever since. While she doesn't have any biological children of her own, the 60-year-old previously referred to herself as a "bonus mom" to her husband's three daughters: Taylor , 32, August , 30, and Allie , 28.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VzQM_0wDO78LP00
    Garth Brooks denied the accusations made against him in a recent rape lawsuit. MEGA

    Brooks shares his children with his ex-wife , Sandy Mahl , whom he was married to from 1986-2001.

    In addition to feeling distraught about Brooks' sexual assault scandal , Yearwood is also dealing with a broken heart, according to a second news outlet.

    "It’s heartbreaking for Trisha. She loves Garth more than anything — she never expected this," the second insider spilled.

    While Yearwood is inevitably dealing with some difficult emotions in response to the rape lawsuit , the "How Do I Live" vocalist has remained right by Brooks' side.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANyJ8_0wDO78LP00
    Garth Brooks' rape accuser claimed he expressed a desire to have a threesome with her and his wife, Trisha Yearwood. MEGA

    On October 7, just days after Brooks was sued, Yearwood took to Instagram with a photo of the couple singing on stage together at the "Friends in Low Places" crooner's Las Vegas Residency alongside the caption: "Love One Another."

    Brooks was quick to deny accusations made against him by his ex-employee in a statement released to the public on October 3, as OK! previously reported.

    "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars ," the "If Tomorrow Never Comes" hitmaker claimed. "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money ."

    "In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another," Brooks explained of why he refused to squash the scandal with a check.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uugRj_0wDO78LP00
    Garth Brooks didn't let the lawsuit stop him from continuing on with his Las Vegas residency. MEGA

    Elsewhere in his message, Brooks declared: "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

    Later that day, the country star ended up taking the stage at his residency, which is set to run through 2025.

    Afterward, he expressed to fans via Instagram: "If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! love, g."

    Life & Style spoke to the first source about Yearwood feeling "upset," while the second insider told In Touch it's been "heartbreaking" for Brooks' wife.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jim Magill
    2d ago
    After 25 years? 🤔 I'm no attorney, but isn't there a statute of limitations?
    View all comments
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy