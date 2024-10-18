Meryl Streep and Martin Short Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Seen Enjoying Dinner in Santa Monica

Meryl Streep and Martin Short fueled dating rumors as were seen on a dinner date in California. MEGA

Did Only Murders in the Building costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short turn their on-screen spark into something real?

The duo has reignited dating rumors after they were seen sharing a quiet dinner at the popular Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on October 16.

Their outing has sparked romance rumors, with fans buzzing over their chemistry both on and off screen.

For their dinner date, Streep, 75, opted for an understated yet chic look with navy pants, a blue and white top and beige slippers, while, Short, 74, complemented her style, sporting a gray suit over a white button-up shirt and black T-shirt.

The dating rumors first took off in January, when fans noticed their playful banter at the 2024 Golden Globes .

At the time, Short’s representative denied any romantic involvement, stating, "Just very good friends, nothing more."

Despite this, their recent interactions seem to hint that there could be more to the story.

This dinner date comes just weeks after their appearance together at the August premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 , where they were spotted holding hands on and off the red carpet, as OK! previously reported.

Cameras captured the pair smiling and reaching for each other’s hands while mingling with fellow cast members.

However, Short was quick to clarify their status on the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, insisting they’re “just very close friends."

"It's been a friendship that always grows," he also told Extra . "If you work with someone and love that person."

Streep and Short’s bond goes back years, with the two frequently crossing paths in the entertainment industry.

In 2015, Streep attended one of Short’s performances, and they snapped a photo backstage. In 2017, they were spotted together at the AFI’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton .

More recently, they partied together with Steve Martin at the opening night after-party for the Broadway debut of Pictures From Home in February 2023.

Their on-screen chemistry took center stage later that year when they starred as love interests in the hit series Only Murders in the Building .

“It’s pretty unexpected to imagine a pairing of Meryl Streep with Martin Short and watch them find this incredible connection together and, as Meryl said, to not have it be twee or about the age or about any of that. It’s just a beautiful romance that you buy, I think because of who these two characters are. But then you see Marty step up in ways that are incredible...” John Hoffman , the series' showrunner, told The Wrap .

While Short has downplayed any romantic involvement, fans can’t help but wonder if there’s more than just friendship at play, especially with recent changes in The Devil Wears Prada star’s personal life.

“ Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart ,” a source close to the situation told Page Six in October 2023.