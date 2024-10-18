Open in App
    Meryl Streep and Martin Short Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Seen Enjoying Dinner in Santa Monica

    By Ereine Marie Aspera,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nkG8_0wCK4P7r00
    Meryl Streep and Martin Short fueled dating rumors as were seen on a dinner date in California. MEGA

    Did Only Murders in the Building costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short turn their on-screen spark into something real?

    The duo has reignited dating rumors after they were seen sharing a quiet dinner at the popular Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on October 16.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWLvO_0wCK4P7r00
    The duo were spotted having a dinner date at the popular Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on October 16. MEGA

    Their outing has sparked romance rumors, with fans buzzing over their chemistry both on and off screen.

    For their dinner date, Streep, 75, opted for an understated yet chic look with navy pants, a blue and white top and beige slippers, while, Short, 74, complemented her style, sporting a gray suit over a white button-up shirt and black T-shirt.

    The dating rumors first took off in January, when fans noticed their playful banter at the 2024 Golden Globes .

    At the time, Short’s representative denied any romantic involvement, stating, "Just very good friends, nothing more."

    Despite this, their recent interactions seem to hint that there could be more to the story.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTn8P_0wCK4P7r00
    'Only Murders in the Building' costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short starred as love interests in the hit series. MEGA

    This dinner date comes just weeks after their appearance together at the August premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 , where they were spotted holding hands on and off the red carpet, as OK! previously reported.

    Cameras captured the pair smiling and reaching for each other’s hands while mingling with fellow cast members.

    However, Short was quick to clarify their status on the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, insisting they’re “just very close friends."

    "It's been a friendship that always grows," he also told Extra . "If you work with someone and love that person."

    Streep and Short’s bond goes back years, with the two frequently crossing paths in the entertainment industry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uiOM_0wCK4P7r00
    Martin Short said that he and Meryl Streep are 'just very close friends.' MEGA

    In 2015, Streep attended one of Short’s performances, and they snapped a photo backstage. In 2017, they were spotted together at the AFI’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton .

    More recently, they partied together with Steve Martin at the opening night after-party for the Broadway debut of Pictures From Home in February 2023.

    Their on-screen chemistry took center stage later that year when they starred as love interests in the hit series Only Murders in the Building .

    “It’s pretty unexpected to imagine a pairing of Meryl Streep with Martin Short and watch them find this incredible connection together and, as Meryl said, to not have it be twee or about the age or about any of that. It’s just a beautiful romance that you buy, I think because of who these two characters are. But then you see Marty step up in ways that are incredible...” John Hoffman , the series' showrunner, told The Wrap .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFRov_0wCK4P7r00
    The pair were spotted holding hands on and off the red carpet during the premiere of their Hulu series. MEGA

    While Short has downplayed any romantic involvement, fans can’t help but wonder if there’s more than just friendship at play, especially with recent changes in The Devil Wears Prada star’s personal life.

    Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart ,” a source close to the situation told Page Six in October 2023.

