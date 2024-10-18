'It Just Doesn't Feel Real': Niall Horan Feels 'Fortunate' He Got to See Liam Payne Right Before His Shocking Death

Niall Horan said he feels 'fortunate' he got to see Liam Payne before his tragic death on October 16. mega

Niall Horan , who was the last member of One Direction to see Liam Payne alive, spoke out after his friend's tragic death at 31 years old.

"It just doesn't feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure," the singer, 31, began via Instagram on Friday, October 18 — just two days after Payne fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness," Horan continued. "We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime."

Horan touched upon how Payne recently attended one of his The Show: Live on Tour in Buenos Aires on October 2.

"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking," Horan stated.

The boy band member then said he feels for Payne's family during this time.

"Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother. Nialler," he concluded.

As OK! previously reported, Payne was found dead after the tragic incident.

"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life," Buenos Aires medical services director Alberto Crescenti explained about the situation. "Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."

Since then, all remaining members of One Direction — Harry Styles Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson —all spoke out on social media about Payne's impact on them. They also all released a statement on behalf of the band. “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam," the statement read.