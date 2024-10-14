Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • OK Magazine

    12 People Who Could Replace Hoda Kotb on 'Today': From Laura Jarrett to Sheinelle Jones and More

    By Angilene Gacute,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zETeS_0w5xKW4a00
    On September 26, Hoda Kotb announced her decision to leave 'Today' to spend more time with her kids, Haley and Hope. MEGA

    Alex Cooper

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KV1ao_0w5xKW4a00
    MEGA

    Today has not named the person who could replace Hoda Kotb after she announced her departure from the daily news show, but fans started suggesting personalities perfect for the gig.

    One of the candidates is "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper . She has become known for her podcast, especially due to her viral interviews with A-listers like Anna Delvey , Miley Cyrus , Kelsea Ballerini and more.

    A Los Angeles Times report in June 2022 named her the highest-paid female podcaster on Spotify, standing second to Joe Rogan overall.

    Ana Cabrera

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XE83S_0w5xKW4a00
    @anacabreranews/Instagram

    After her stint on CNN Newsroom , Ana Cabrera expanded her network and began working as an anchor for MSNBC Reports in 2023. She said joining the TV channel "really fills the tank."

    In addition, Cabrera has been open about her love for her current role and how growing up in a Mexican-American household helped her in her job.

    "Representation matters, and growing up I can’t recall seeing a Latina in a major news anchor role," said Cabrera. "So I know that people are looking at me as a role model and specifically are connecting with me because I’m Latina and I look like them and they see some of their own stories."

    She continued, "It reminds me to always be open to a lot of diversity within my own team and the guests that we put on the air. That allows us to understand more broadly what issues and stories are meaningful to viewers."

    Carson Daly

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzQaI_0w5xKW4a00
    MEGA

    One NBC insider named the other contenders who could replace Kotb.

    "The other option is they could move around anchors," the source told Us Weekly , naming Carson Daly and Craig Melvin .

    In 2013, Daly joined Today as host of the Orange Room before transitioning into a co-hosting role for the entire show. He then ended his Last Call with Carson Daly in 2019 to focus more on his gigs on Today and The Voice .

    Craig Melvin

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWws8_0w5xKW4a00
    MEGA

    The two-time Emmy Award winner could potentially get the job after scoring the weekday news anchor role on Today in 2018.

    On X and Instagram, viewers expressed their desire for Melvin to be in Kotb's seat.

    One said, "Craig Melvin should be tapped for the spot."

    "I hope they give Craig Melvin her spot next to Savannah [Guthrie] ! He's great!" a second wrote, while a third person added, "Surely that's who it will be. Who doesn't love Craig?"

    Dylan Dreyer

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ast2g_0w5xKW4a00
    MEGA

    In 2012, Dylan Dreyer joined NBC News as a weather correspondent and a weekend cohost. While fans would like to see her replace Kotb, she suggested other people who could be the next "heart and soul of The Today Show" instead.

    Speaking with E! News at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, Dreyer said, "I don’t think if they named anyone in our core group of people it would be surprising . We’ve all filled in along the way when somebody’s out. I don’t know if anybody’s made any decisions yet, but if it’s one of the core group, I really don’t think it’s that surprising."

    According to the meteorologist, the contenders should include Melvin, Daly, Jenna Bush Hager , Sheinelle Jones , Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett .

    Halle Jackson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjubh_0w5xKW4a00
    @hallie_gram/Instagram

    Halle Jackson became the anchor of NBC Nightly News Sunday broadcasts in May, making it possible for her to take on a bigger role in the future.

    The reporter, 40, is known for her coverage of the 2016 Republican primary battle and the eventual win of Donald Trump . She also previously worked for Hearts Television, WFSB-TV and WBOC-TV.

    Jacob Soboroff

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sxii3_0w5xKW4a00
    @jacobsoboroff/Instagram

    While some viewers would like to see veterans get Kotb's role, others suggested choosing younger NBC personalities instead, including Jacob Soboroff .

    Before becoming a political and national correspondent for the network, Soboroff hosted YouTube Nation and TakePart Live on Pivot TV. He also authored the New York Times bestseller Separated: Inside and American Tragedy .

    Jenna Bush Hager

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElH7I_0w5xKW4a00
    MEGA

    Hotb's co-host on Today with Hoda and Jenna could potentially become a main anchor on Today .

    Bush Hager joined the program as a correspondent and contributor in 2009, and she wrote bestsellers Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss and Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope amid her busy TV career.

    Katy Tur

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eu49U_0w5xKW4a00
    MEGA

    Katy Tur Reports host Katy Tur is an NBC News correspondent and MSNBC anchor. She previously served as a foreign correspondent for NBC News, covering international affairs, tragedy, natural disasters, terrorism and more.

    Over the years, Tur has received numerous awards and recognitions, such as an Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage of the January 6th insurrection in 2022 and the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism in 2017.

    Laura Jarrett

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fi4x0_0w5xKW4a00
    MEGA

    Since 2023, Laura Jarrett has been a co-anchor for Saturday Today, making her fit for a new role.

    "The big contender who everyone at the network is talking about is Laura Jarrett — she has a really strong chance," a source said of Kotb's possible replacement. "She is a lawyer like Savannah. She’s a darling at the Today show who has risen up very quickly."

    Peter Alexander

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fK1X9_0w5xKW4a00
    @peteralexandertv/Instagram

    Peter Alexander launched his career at NBC News two decades ago. He currently works as the network's co-chief White House correspondent after becoming the co-anchor of Weekend Today in 2018.

    Sheinelle Jones

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVYKH_0w5xKW4a00
    MEGA

    Following her stint at WICS, Sheinelle Jones landed a role at NBC in 2014. She initially joined Today as part of Weekend Today , but she has since started playing a bigger role as a Third Hour co-host.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hoda Kotb Decided to Leave 'Today' After Being Asked to Cut Her $20 Million Salary: Report
    OK Magazine18 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine6 hours ago
    Duchess of Delusion? Meghan Markle's 'Pretentious' Comment Slammed as 'Most Pathetic Thing' That Has Come Out of Her Mouth
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    John Travolta Was So Obsessed With 'Fame' He Didn't Bother to Learn His Lines, 'Get Shorty' Director Claims: 'He Arrived on Set With No Sense'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    'This Is Pathetic': Bow Wow Under Fire for Saying He Misses Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties After Music Mogul's Trafficking Arrest
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Charles Spencer's New Girlfriend Files Lawsuit Against His Ex-Wife for Misuse of Her Personal Information
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Jelly Roll Says He Was 'a Bad Person' in His 30s: 'I'm So Embarrassed'
    OK Magazine5 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Landon Barker Celebrates His 21st Birthday in Style — at the Wynn Las Vegas! See Photos From the Fun-Filled Party
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Naughty' Sense of Humor Brings Them Closer Together
    OK Magazine5 hours ago
    'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Is 'Excited' to See the New Season After Cast Shake-Up: 'I'm Tuning In'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    LeAnn Rimes and Husband Eddie Cibrian Celebrate 10th Annual Autumn Harvest Weekend at Their 'Home Away From Home' in Montana: Photos
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    'Wrecked' Surfer Bethany Hamilton Is 'Hopeful' After Her 3-Year-Old Nephew Drowned in Scary Incident
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Bronwyn Newport Says Joining the Cast of 'RHOSLC' Has Been an 'Eye-Opening' Experience: 'I Thought I Was So Prepared'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Jamie Foxx Reveals He's 'Filled With Nothing But Pure Joy' After First One-Man Show Since Health Scare
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    King Charles Given 'Slap in the Face' as He's Snubbed by Australian Politicians Ahead of Royal Tour
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy