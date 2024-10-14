12 People Who Could Replace Hoda Kotb on 'Today': From Laura Jarrett to Sheinelle Jones and More

On September 26, Hoda Kotb announced her decision to leave 'Today' to spend more time with her kids, Haley and Hope. MEGA

Today has not named the person who could replace Hoda Kotb after she announced her departure from the daily news show, but fans started suggesting personalities perfect for the gig.

One of the candidates is "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper . She has become known for her podcast, especially due to her viral interviews with A-listers like Anna Delvey , Miley Cyrus , Kelsea Ballerini and more.

A Los Angeles Times report in June 2022 named her the highest-paid female podcaster on Spotify, standing second to Joe Rogan overall.

After her stint on CNN Newsroom , Ana Cabrera expanded her network and began working as an anchor for MSNBC Reports in 2023. She said joining the TV channel "really fills the tank."

In addition, Cabrera has been open about her love for her current role and how growing up in a Mexican-American household helped her in her job.

"Representation matters, and growing up I can’t recall seeing a Latina in a major news anchor role," said Cabrera. "So I know that people are looking at me as a role model and specifically are connecting with me because I’m Latina and I look like them and they see some of their own stories."

She continued, "It reminds me to always be open to a lot of diversity within my own team and the guests that we put on the air. That allows us to understand more broadly what issues and stories are meaningful to viewers."

One NBC insider named the other contenders who could replace Kotb.

"The other option is they could move around anchors," the source told Us Weekly , naming Carson Daly and Craig Melvin .

In 2013, Daly joined Today as host of the Orange Room before transitioning into a co-hosting role for the entire show. He then ended his Last Call with Carson Daly in 2019 to focus more on his gigs on Today and The Voice .

The two-time Emmy Award winner could potentially get the job after scoring the weekday news anchor role on Today in 2018.

On X and Instagram, viewers expressed their desire for Melvin to be in Kotb's seat.

One said, "Craig Melvin should be tapped for the spot."

"I hope they give Craig Melvin her spot next to Savannah [Guthrie] ! He's great!" a second wrote, while a third person added, "Surely that's who it will be. Who doesn't love Craig?"

In 2012, Dylan Dreyer joined NBC News as a weather correspondent and a weekend cohost. While fans would like to see her replace Kotb, she suggested other people who could be the next "heart and soul of The Today Show" instead.

Speaking with E! News at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, Dreyer said, "I don’t think if they named anyone in our core group of people it would be surprising . We’ve all filled in along the way when somebody’s out. I don’t know if anybody’s made any decisions yet, but if it’s one of the core group, I really don’t think it’s that surprising."

According to the meteorologist, the contenders should include Melvin, Daly, Jenna Bush Hager , Sheinelle Jones , Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett .

Halle Jackson became the anchor of NBC Nightly News Sunday broadcasts in May, making it possible for her to take on a bigger role in the future.

The reporter, 40, is known for her coverage of the 2016 Republican primary battle and the eventual win of Donald Trump . She also previously worked for Hearts Television, WFSB-TV and WBOC-TV.

While some viewers would like to see veterans get Kotb's role, others suggested choosing younger NBC personalities instead, including Jacob Soboroff .

Before becoming a political and national correspondent for the network, Soboroff hosted YouTube Nation and TakePart Live on Pivot TV. He also authored the New York Times bestseller Separated: Inside and American Tragedy .

Hotb's co-host on Today with Hoda and Jenna could potentially become a main anchor on Today .

Bush Hager joined the program as a correspondent and contributor in 2009, and she wrote bestsellers Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss and Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope amid her busy TV career.

Katy Tur Reports host Katy Tur is an NBC News correspondent and MSNBC anchor. She previously served as a foreign correspondent for NBC News, covering international affairs, tragedy, natural disasters, terrorism and more.

Over the years, Tur has received numerous awards and recognitions, such as an Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage of the January 6th insurrection in 2022 and the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism in 2017.

Since 2023, Laura Jarrett has been a co-anchor for Saturday Today, making her fit for a new role.

"The big contender who everyone at the network is talking about is Laura Jarrett — she has a really strong chance," a source said of Kotb's possible replacement. "She is a lawyer like Savannah. She’s a darling at the Today show who has risen up very quickly."

Peter Alexander launched his career at NBC News two decades ago. He currently works as the network's co-chief White House correspondent after becoming the co-anchor of Weekend Today in 2018.

Following her stint at WICS, Sheinelle Jones landed a role at NBC in 2014. She initially joined Today as part of Weekend Today , but she has since started playing a bigger role as a Third Hour co-host.